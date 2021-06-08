Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA Premier Mark McGowan Receives COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine
WA Premier Mark McGowan Receives COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine
News

‘Low risk’ man returns to quarantine

by Melissa Iaria
7th Jun 2021 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM

A maritime worker who tested positive to Covid-19 for a second time has been returned to hotel quarantine as a precaution after he posed a “very, very low risk” of spreading the virus, WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

The Colombian man returned a positive Covid-19 test result a day after completing two weeks in hotel quarantine.

He came to Perth via the United States in May, testing positive after his arrival in hotel quarantine at the Pan Pacific hotel in the CBD.

He was approved to leave on day 14 after submitting a negative test during his quarantine period.

However, when he was out in the community, his employer required him to do another test and he returned a positive result.

Premier McGowan said as a result, the man had been returned to quarantine as a “precaution”.

“The strong medical advice is he is a very, very low risk of being a spreader of virus,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Monday.

“He’s more likely to be a shedder of the virus.

“Some people are very strong shedders and so that means they can be picked up as positive cases even though he’s shedding, not spreading.

“As a precaution, he’s been put back into hotel quarantine.”

The Pan Pacific hotel in Perth. Picture: supplied
The Pan Pacific hotel in Perth. Picture: supplied

The man had 33 casual contacts, all of whom have been contacted by authorities.

He also wore a mask for the day he was out in public, Mr McGowan said.

He visited three venues, including a restaurant for dinner.

The WA health department said the man had spent only a short time in the community and was returned to hotel quarantine “based on an abundance of caution”.

“The man spent only a short time in the community, visited only a few places and wore a mask. He has returned to hotel quarantine based on an abundance of caution. Contact tracing is underway, again as a precaution,” the department said on Monday.

The WA health department reported no new cases of Covid-19 overnight.

Originally published as ‘Low risk’ man returns to quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        Premium Content Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        News The vessel in distress that had activated the beacon had left Rosslyn Bay earlier in the day with one adult and two children on board.

        Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Premium Content Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Council News No new burial crypt plots have been available at the cemetery since 2016, when...

        Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

        Premium Content Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

        News An Australia-born girl detained on Christmas Island will need to be evacuated to...

        Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Premium Content Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Council News $15.4 million of the $31.5 million project had been used for local procurement...