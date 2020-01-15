Low water levels close two Rocky boat ramps

Rockhampton Regional council has closed two boat ramps on the Fitzroy River due to low water levels.

Freshwater boat ramps at the Ski Gardens, and off Larcombe Street are closed.

Ramps downstream at Quay Street and Reaney Street are still open.

“The lack of recent rainfall means the water has receded a bit too far, making it difficult to get on the water,” a RRC post to Facebook read.

Council said it will keep the community updated on the closures.

Decent falls across the Fitzroy River catchment are expected at the end of the week and may boost levels back to a usable level.