Loyal customer in ‘disbelief’ after mega camper win

RETIRED CQ woman Beryl Donovan was in disbelief Saturday afternoon, when she drew the winning ticket for an SUV GT mega camper trailer worth $23,995.

Ten names were randomly drawn at the Thomo’s Betta Home Living carpark and each candidate was given a gift basket – nine included a voucher for the store and one had the golden ticket.

About 500 people turned up to see if they were the lucky winner, but it was Mrs Donovan, who couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw she had struck gold.

“I was in disbelief, who expects to win?” she said.

For the past six weeks, customers who spent $200 or more were given an entry into the draw, and quite a few tried their luck over the Christmas period, with a few thousand in the running.

Mrs Donovan said she and her husband did quite a bit of shopping at Thomo’s Betta Home Living over the Christmas period, buying a new fridge and washing machine, which gave her the winning entry.

She said a holiday was in order to test out her new camper trailer.

“I might have to go on a trip with our daughter and her family,” she said.

“They like to go to Bright, which is in Victoria.

“We will have to wait a bit until we are not as busy.”

Mrs Donovan lives on a property just outside ­Duaringa with her husband, where they own cattle and do broadacre farming. They also have a home in Rockhampton.

She said they were feeling the effects of the drought out in the bush.

“The drought is very severe, it is affecting everyone really badly,” she said.

“We are running out of grass and water. The cattle are on supplementary feeding.

“We are wishing for some nice steady rain.”

Thomo’s Betta Home Living manager Chris Thomasson said he couldn’t be happier with the result.

“Beryl is a very good long-term customer,” he said.