Loyal locals flock to cafes for dining-in experience

BACK AGAIN: Jennifer Rogers and daughter Annie Osborne are making use of Dingles Cafe Bar's dine-in service.

THE SMELL of caffeine and dine-in meals was a welcome reprieve from eating at home for Jennifer Rogers and daughter Annie Osborne.

The pair was among many who once again returned to Rockhampton’s Dingles Cafe Bar as social distancing regulations eased across Queensland at over the weekend.

“It’s so nice to be here, Dingles is our favourite for breakfast. Annie rang up to see if we could get a place and luckily, we got an 11am sitting,” Ms Rogers said.

“We’re actually having burgers, we normally come here for breakfast and we were all set to do that but we just looked at the menu and decided to do lunch instead.”

Under state-imposed regulations a maximum of only 10 people are allowed to sit in at a cafe or restaurant at one time.

Despite the mother-daughter’s efforts to support Rockhampton businesses through regular takeaway orders, Ms Rogers said the experience was not quite the same.

“It’s just so different when you can come back in here and just sit,” she said, while Ms Osborne also shared her delight at once again having a reason to get dressed up.

The Year 12 Rockhampton Grammar School student is also enjoying being up and about after have her appendix removed only last week.

In addition to their mouth-watering meals, the pair was thrilled to be welcomed backed by so many familiar faces.

“We know the staff very well. It was just so nice seeing their happy faces and getting a bit more of that in-person interaction,” Ms Rogers said.

Dingles, and every other establishment that chooses to open under the revised regulations, must adhere to strict social distancing and hygiene practices.

“When we first got here there wasn’t too many people. The staff have been very careful to ensure there has been lots of distance and lots of spacing between customers,” Ms Rogers said.

“Everything’s in place, there’s been so much hand sanitiser and more, so they’ve been really good with all their hygiene measures.”

Those tempted by a Dingles Cafe Bar dine-in experience must book ahead by phoning 4922 3576.