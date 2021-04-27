LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

The Livingstone Shire Council has voted to install new signage to promote local Indigenous culture, but not every councillor was satisfied with the process the project would take.

Renowned local artist Bill Gannon was selected by the Darumbal people to design artworks for the shire to promote their traditional culture.

The ordinary council meeting on April 20 discussed that Mr Gannon had a close relationship with the Darumbal people and would be the sole supplier of the artwork.

But the Local Government Regulation 2012 generally requires the council to invite quotes and tenders for projects valued over $15,000, unless the council resolved there was only one supplier reasonably available, or that it would be impractical or disadvantageous to put out a tender due to the specialised or confidential nature of the project.

The council received $100,000 of grant funding from the Federal Government for the Indigenous Languages and Arts Program in the 2019/20 financial year, and this funding would need to be returned if the project didn’t go ahead.

Mayor Andy Ireland told the meeting he was against the motion because he wasn’t satisfied the selection process of the sole supplier would cut the mustard for the standards required for sole suppliers.

“It’s purely not on the basis on the request or the project itself, but I’m extremely uncomfortable with the selection process for the sole supplier,” Cr Ireland said.

Councillor Rhodes Watson said he would have liked to see more information, because things had not been followed through properly in the past.

Councillor Glenda Mather said while she appreciated Mr Gannon and the Darumbal people, there should have been more transparency.

Some questions were brought up by councillor Andrea Friend, who asked why the proposal had gone to the council now, so close to when it needed to be done in July.

Manager of Economy and Places Sonia Barber said it had been quite a process to engage National Parks, the Darumbal People and Mr Gannon for the project.

Cr Friend also asked if there was anything on the record of the Darumbal people stating Mr Gannon was their only preferred supplier, to which Ms Barber said she was not aware of anything specifically in writing.

Cr Friend also asked if it would be placed on the Keppel islands, given they were not Darumbal land.

Executive director of liveability and wellbeing Brett Bacon said these artworks would be solely on Darumbal land only.

“Until I knew that information, I was prepared to lay it on the table to obtain proof from Darumbal that they only wanted to use Mr Gannon for their artistry,” Cr Friend said.

“In the report, there is no proof.

“I do trust the officers, however, it is always important I believe, to have proof in a report coming to the council table.”

Councillor Pat Eastwood asked why the matter didn’t go to a briefing session, and Ms Barber said because they had only just reached a point of a decision of engagement with Mr Gannon and the Darumbal people.

Mr Bacon also said not everything went to briefing.

Deputy mayor Adam Belot spoke in favour of the motion, saying it was of little importance of his personal preference, but instead should be based on the people’s preference.

Councillor Nigel Hutton said the sole supplier exception was warranted because there was only one supplier the Darumbal people trusted.

The motion passed 4-3, with Cr Hutton, Cr Belot, Cr Friend and Cr Eastwood voting in favour.

Cr Mather, Cr Ireland and Cr Watson voted against.