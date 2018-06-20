LSC backs recycling initiatives

THAT'S CLEVER: New road surface made from toner plastic and glass in Craigieburn, Melbourne.

CARTIRIDGES 4 Planet Ark's innovative recycled road surface project could be the way forward for Livingstone Shire as Council investigates environmentally-friendly projects that will reduce landfill and create economic opportunities for the region.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said councils must explore all options to reduce waste in our landfill, especially ones that recycle and produce products that can be used locally.

"With the growing challenge of transport costs to take recycling materials to central processing centres it is imperative for regional councils to identify solutions that will enable communities recycle and reuse materials here in our region,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"The manufacture of asphalt which combines printer cartridges, soft plastic and stock-piled glass and lasts up to 65 per cent longer than traditional asphalt is certainly an opportunity that Council needs to investigate and progress.

"Council already has suitable industrial land available at the both the Gateway Business and Industry Park as well as at the Yeppoon landfill where those operations could be established.

"With the introduction of the State Government's Waste Levy scheme there are also opportunities for the State Government to partner with Council by investing levy funds raised into innovative recycling and waste reduction projects.

"These projects could range from the manufacture of asphalt and pavement products to green-waste composts and nursery products, and the local manufacture our own reusable shopping bags.

"A State Government investment in these types of projects would assist Council to deliver both positive environmental outcomes and generate regional employment opportunities,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Planet Ark are urging Aussies to become part of the solution for plastic waste in time for World Environment Day and Livingstone Council are listening.

This World Environment Day, Planet Ark wants to thank Australians for dropping off over 38.5million printer cartridges over the past 15 years, enough to fill 77 Olympic swimming pools.

By dropping off printer cartridges to Cartridges 4 Planet Ark boxes, Australians are helping to create a product that will reduce stockpiles of soft plastic and glass.

Formulated as a collaboration between Close the Loop and Downer, the road surface is a perfect way for councils and state governments to respond to recent calls for sustainable procurement by all Australian environment ministers.

Cartridges 4 Planet Ark's Campaign Manager Claire Bell said the program has come a long way.

"It's great to see that Cartridges 4 Planet Ark is a true recycling success story in light of the challenges posed by China's new waste policy,” Ms Bell said.

"For 15 years it has been a shining example of manufacturers taking responsibility for the end life of their cartridges and turning them into new resources.

"It's great to see product manufacturers take responsibility, and people from all around Australia doing their part to support a program where zero waste goes to landfill.”

Printer cartridges are used to make roads and road sealants such as TonerPave and TonerSeal, as well as pens and eWood which is used to make garden beds, fencing and decking.