LSC election results almost complete after website hiccup

Some of the candidates fro Livingstone elections at the ballot draw at the beginning of their campaigns

GLITCHES in the online Electoral Commission Queensland Local Government Election results for Livingstone Shire on Tuesday night had ­candidates going backwards in votes causing some distress and concern for both ­candidates and community members who are keen to find out who will represent the community at the council table for the next four years.

While votes were updated on Wednesday afternoon, ­ voters will have to wait a little longer to learn the final tally with only 75.20 per cent for the position of mayor having been tallied and 56.24 per cent tallied for councillors.

Once all votes have been counted, around 700 postal votes and preferences are still to be added to the final tally.

Returning Officer Heather Barker said the Electoral Commission would soon declare winners so the community would not have to wait much longer to find out who will sit at the Livingstone Shire table this term.

Currently Andy Ireland is in the lead for the position of mayor and front runners for the six councillor positions were last night Pat Eastwood, Glenda Mather, Adam Belot, Nigel Hutton, Andrea Friend and Tanya Lynch.

Rhodes Watson at 8768 and Leah Grice at 8377 were not far behind.

Cr Glenda Mather, who was polling in the top two candidates, said the glitches and delays in the counting of votes had left the community feeling confused.