LSC ELECTION: Smith's govt history equipping him for council

BUNGUNDARRA resident Murray Smith has lived in the Livingstone Shire for the past 18months after being a Rockhampton resident for 26 years and can't speak highly enough of his new home.

This is just one of the reasons he has nominated to run as a candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Smith said he comes with a long history working in local government and is well equipped to represent the community at the Livingstone Council table.

"I currently work for the Rockhampton Regional Council in Customer Service dealing with the operational aspects of council such as rates, animals, development, building, communities, parks among others," Mr Smith said.

"I have worked for RRC for four years and love interacting with the public and making a difference. I have also done some operational project work and visited various departments as a liaison.

"I love what I do with the RRC and love dealing with customers and solving their concerns and issues.

"I feel like I make a difference in peoples' day to day lives and want to expand on that."

Mr Smith said due to both his council and life experience, he would make an ideal candidate and would love to give back to the community which he has made his home.

"I want to promote and advance LSC as a place that I can raise my family and provide a sustainable future for them," Mr Smith said.

"I've lived the majority of my life in this region and feel that I can give back to a community which has provided so much and set an example to my children of what can be achieved if you are passionate and work hard.

"I have been recognized many times for my customer service at the Rockhampton Regional Council frequently making the internal editorial and receiving a letter of commendation from the CEO.

"I am passionate about local issues such as financial and environmental sustainability."

Mr Smith believes we extremely lucky to live in such a fantastic place and need to make this viable now and into the future.

"I feel as though ratepayers are being squeezed and I think that we need to consolidate what we have rather than accrue more debt," he said.

"I am honest, family oriented, have a great deal of previous government experience and provide a fresh insight to current thoughts and processes.

"My family and I have made our home here and I am here for the long term as your neighbour, advocate and candidate."

FIVE LIVINGSTONE PRIORITIES

Financial Sustainability - ensuring our shire remains viable currently and into the future

Local Employment - ensuring that we and our children have the opportunity to work where we live

Rural Development and Maintenance - ensuring that rural ratepayers and citizens are not marginalised despite where we choose to live

Tourism - This is the backbone of our great shire and we need to make sure this is a place tourists want to continue to visit

Environmental Sustainability - protecting the great natural assets of our shire

WHERE TO VOTE?

POLLING BOOTH LOCATIONS that will operate on Saturday 17 March 2018:

. Byfield State School, 2233 Byfield Road, BYFIELD

. Cawarral State School, Annie Drive, CAWARRAL

. Emu Park State School, The Hall, Hill Street, EMU PARK

. Farnborough State School Hall, 8 Hinz Avenue, FARNBOROUGH

. Keppel Sands State School, 1325 Keppel Sands Road, KEPPEL SANDS

. Lakes Creek State School, Paterson Street, LAKES CREEK

. Parkhurst State School, 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

. Taranganba State School Hall, Taranganba Road, COOEE BAY

. The Caves State School, Cnr Barmoya and Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

. Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre, Rawlings Street, YEPPOON

. St Brendan's College, 139 Adelaide Park Road, YEPPOON

For residents who want or need to vote early, you can drop into the pre-poll centre at Capricorn Coast Basketball Complex, 29-35 Cordingley Street, Yeppoon - open from 9am to 5pm weekdays until Friday, 16 March. (Open from 9am to 6pm on 16 March)

Residents can also submit their details online to receive a postal vote at https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/By-Elections-and-Ballots/other-voting-options, which is open until 7pm Wednesday, 14 March 2018.

For more information on the Livingstone Shire 2018 by-election, go to https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/By-Elections-and-Ballots/livingstone-shire-council-councillor-by-election, or phone 1300 881 665.