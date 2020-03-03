LSC elections: Q and A

What is your strategy to keep rates down?

Keith Sully: While it will be hard in this economic climate I believe the Council needs to revisit the budget and work on their priorities. Essentially in base terms the Council is a ‘business’ with shareholders. Unfortunately the business has little product to sell to make a profit and issue annual dividend to its shareholders who are in fact ratepayers and those paying rent which is determined by rates and increase who pay the business to provide the services they need (as in roads, water, waste etc). As rates are the primary source of income these need to be seen to be used efficiently in supplying services. This is a priority.

Tanya Lynch: It is vital that I align myself with council officers and elected councillors to deliver priorities to our community. It is important to implement sustainable, long term financial planning. It is important to look at the current structure and delve into current expenses and review services, staff levels, community priorities and make sensible decisions. Consulting with the community is a priority in regards to what services they are happy with or are happy to go without. It is important we keep rates stable and aligned with CPI.

Bill Ludwig: Since 2018 Council’s focus has turned from major project delivery to financial consolidation. Reflected in the 2019-20 Budget the average residential rate rises was contained at 2% or $1.59 per week for most residential ratepayers. In a Council I lead, rates will continue to be capped to align with CPI.

Combined with rate capping Council has also set revenue growth forecasts at just 1%. Historically Livingstone’s growth has been well above the 1.8% State average. As growth returns to our previous average of 2.2% – 2.4% % there will be even more revenue available to keep downward pressure on rates and charges during entire 10 years forecast period.

Lynelle Burns: It will be difficult to reduce rates despite the enormous financial burden they present to rate payers, so rate increases must be kept in line with CPI increases as the first step. I will then conduct a review of the calculation method and compare it to other similar-sized councils to ensure our calculation method is equitable. I also believe it is important to empower council staff to identify business improvement opportunities in their work area that can help keep operating costs down. Most people can generally come up with one or two suggestions to improve the way their workplace operates.

Leo Honek: Rates rises should be capped to an acceptable level such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Construction Cost Index (CCI). Although we would all like to see a reduction in our rates, this is unrealistic as we already have the infrastructure that needs to be maintained, and the cost of maintaining that infrastructure goes up each year. What we can’t allow to happen is for rates to rise at an extreme rate, as has been happening over the last few years. Individual rates can only be decreased by expanding the rates base through population growth and new housing developments, and thus more revenue.

Nigel Hutton: Keeping a handle on rates is the first priority of all councils, as we are all ratepayers. Affordability is achieved by reducing services, managing growth, finding efficiencies in operations, or by creating new revenue streams. The first is not palatable as every service is valued by someone, the second is achievable with consequences, and the third and fourth; we’ve been doing these past six years. Council has reduced the predicted expenditure of 2020 from our first budget in 2014. Further; council’s investment in the Gateway Industry Park and the Homemaker centre create jobs, broaden the rates base and provide a financial return for the community. The successful ability to fund assets (Sewerage Treatment plant, town centre carpark etc) through state and federal grants and elections is another way our community can reduce its rate burden while providing for the expected growth of the coming decade.

Leah Grice: I don’t think realistically rates can stay down, I do think they should not rise any more than CPI. A lot of ratepayers are not aware of where their money is going and from discussions, I can see many are labouring under misinformation as well. Perhaps with better education and easier access to the information where rates are spent, there may be less irritation with what is a necessary evil. I would like the opportunity to focus on generating income within our shire to supplement our rates.

Andrea Friend: Having worked in customer support for over ten years, I have spoken with so many rate payers, like myself, who pay their rates but find it difficult. As the main source of revenue for our council, we would be hard pressed to reduce these rates. I would like to see our rates capped to Consumer Price Index which increased 0.7% in Queensland this last December for the quarter and 2% within 2019. This CPI index rise will always occur in every council and business to cover the increasing costs of fuel, maintenance, wages, and other sundries. I would like to review the local government levies as perhaps some reduction in our rates may prove beneficial for our ratepayers in the long term. Encouraging residential development to increase our rate base will also prove advantageous.

Glenda Mather: Councillors first need to have an understanding of a budget, which demands education on the responsibilities of a local government. Grow the shire’s rate base, by encouraging growth eg housing and industry. Financial control over expenditure – stop the waste. Create incentives for better efficiencies, supervision over projects, control debt, stay within budget, Council projects which will bring a return to offset maintenance costs.

Rhodes Watson: It is difficult to answer this question without all the information. No one knows the real story with relation to the debt level.

There needs to be efficiency in the way council spends. Council needs to think of the needs and wants of the shire. Without them ratepayers money will be wasted. Its time to consolidate. Each councillor has one vote and all councillor will work towards the greater good for the community. It’s not about personalities.

Athol Keanalley: Rate rises should be put on hold in the present economic climate. This Coronavirus is making the future very uncertain.

Pat Eastwood: The best two ways to keep rates down are to curb spending and to enlarge your rate base. I believe we need to incorporate both of these strategies. We can’t get silly about it as a council sometimes must spend for the benefit of community. We do however need to be thrifty. Obviously having a bigger purse will help. As a council, we need to encourage sensible and sustainable development that meets economic and environmental markers. Rates should be frozen or only increased by CPI.

Andy Ireland: Growth through the realisation of the strategies identified in the Community Plan: Towards 2050, targeting the businesses, industries and technologies identified

therein. Direct contact with the targeted business etc, promoting the benefits of the shire,

and incentivising them to invest in Livingstone. With increased investment comes employment; with employment comes families and houses; with new homes comes a broader rates base, which allows council to put downwards pressure on rates. Re-invigorate an Advisory Committee to council that provides advice to council that will assist in developing strategies to reduce rates. Realising the potential of the shire’s Northern Corridor.

Scott Tarrott: Council is a team of representatives to help guide and pass on the will of the community, not only is it the job of Council to bring rates down, but also the job of the Community as 36,000 brains are better than seven. We have got the debt from prior councils that is out of control, by the time you add on the cost of this and the cost of running the shire it is no wonder infrastructure especially in the outlying areas is now at a point of complete deterioration.

How will you manage Councils financial debt?

Keith Sully: A little outside of a single councillor’s area this is where we need a team prepared to back each other with the whole of shire as their primary focus not select areas of the community nor indeed business alone. As a united council we need to realise their greatest asset which is compromise as long as they understand that compromise brings change and that we are aware that we aren’t losing more than we are prepared to in balance with what we can achieve by standing fast for what are entire community needs. I believe now is the time to stop spending on projects that may become obsolete or too costly in the long term and start investing in Livingstone Shire.

Tanya Lynch: It is important to align myself with council officers to gain a full understanding of the financial budget. This would include reviewing services the council provide with special consideration to the officers who deliver these services. I would look at trying to reduce the red-tape where possible and ensure I participate in conversations in proactive and open ways.

Bill Ludwig: The real success stories of LSC has been its debt management strategies. These strategies will see the unfair levels of debt inherited from Rockhampton dramatically reduce by 80% to just $18.5 million over the next eight years.

In January 2014 LSC was required to accept $81.2 M in debt from Rockhampton. In just 6 years Council has transformed the shire by securing about $175M in State and Federal funding commitments delivering an extraordinary $310.1M in major capital works. The funding secured meant these works were delivered with no increase to overall debt whatsoever. No council in regional Queensland can match this exceptional track-record.

Lynelle Burns: I read an LSC Q2 budget review article with a graph showing debt around $80-$85M over the six years since de-amalgamation, followed by a rapid reduction to about $18M over the next 10 years. My immediate thought was “so what doesn’t get done to achieve that?” Yeppoon has a lagoon, a homemaker centre, and industrial estate, and Emu Park has a new playground, but the rest of the shire is in dire need of infrastructure and services. I would take a more measured approach, targeting debt reduction to $40M over 10 years, and ensuring essential infrastructure and asset renewal projects are delivered throughout the shire.

Leo Honek: Firstly, let’s not dig ourselves deeper. Secondly, we have to shift the focus from developing new assets to making sure the ones we already have are up to scratch (i.e. the boring but costly ones like roads and pipelines). At the same time, we need to be paying down the debt. After a thorough look at the budget, we’ll have a better idea about how much we can viably pay down each year. Our debt is quite high, but not out of control, so maintaining the assets we have needs to be prioritised while we pay it down.

Nigel Hutton: Today we have less debt than at de-amalgamation and over the 10-year forecast see continuous debt reduction. I offer a steady hand and commitment to sustainable economic management. Debt generated for long time assets that create financial opportunities is a good thing. The debt policy of LSC has developed to ensure intergenerational equity. We haven’t collected bad debt; used for daily costs or operating expenses. In fact, our policy refuses borrowings for that purpose. As a community, we now own close to a billion dollars worth of assets, and have diligently paid down our debts, while generating more than $250 million dollars of new/replacement assets. By maximising grants for critical infrastructure, we have reduced our cost in growing as a community. I am proud that future councils have the capacity to borrow money if required because of our diligence in paying down debt these past 6 years.

Leah Grice: As a solid team, I would love to be able to keep our debt reducing down.

I am hoping to be able to bring education on our debt structures, infrastructure is a debt we should not be aiming to reduce at a level where we cannot afford other projects.

Realistically, we need to continue upgrading and implementing infrastructure that will be long term investments. Generating additional income to lower the pressure on ratepayers is key to supplementing rates income and reducing our debt.

Andrea Friend: Council debt is inevitable if councils are to manage the infrastructure and service required for a healthy and vibrant community to grow and prosper. Livingstone Shire debt passed the debt to asset ratio test. However, to pay down existing debt while providing these integral services I would suggest, to limit future borrowing for only essential council infrastructure works for at least a period of 12 months then reassess after this time. Major expenditure must be placed on hold. The general rate payers are struggling to afford continual rate rises. In my opinion, it doesn’t pass the debt to rate base test. This is because our approximate 16,500 rate payers have a high monetary debt to pay off. We are all fortunate to have first class assets, that are free of charge this means that they are a continuing cost to council and rate payers.

Glenda Mather: Debt is acceptable where it is controlled, and where investments are made for critical infrastructure, where there’s a return on the loans through rates/charges eg water and sewerage. Loans are not for maintenance.

Rhodes Watson: Financial debt and any future needs can only be talked about when the financial situation is known: there are mistakes in the annual report, probably typos, but that doesn’t give much confidence in the finances to someone who is not elected and only knows what is published like the annual report.

Athol Keanalley: That would be subject to advice from the finance department. There shouldn’t be a debt. Council has an assured income every year and should budget accordingly.

Pat Eastwood: Let’s not add to the debt. Be wary of dollar for dollar grants. They have added to the liveability and amenity of our shire but it’s time to hold back.

I am not keen on generational debt where those who come after us pay for what we have provided. Surely this strategy loses some accountability and rolls on indefinitely. In a household we desire to leave our children an inheritance and not a bill.

The debt today is less than it was last year and has been coming down since de-amalgamation. What we are doing is working.

Andy Ireland: The better question is how financial debt can be reduced, not managed. The answer to this is in multiple parts: Better cost control; Taking advantage of economies of scale when scheduling projects, teams, jobs etc; reducing waste; reducing duplication;

effective asset management.

Scott Tarrott: Once elected, we will have to review the status of the Shire to see what other surprises may be under the wings. Any future projects need to return an income so as not to be solely reliant on the ratepayer.

Until this is done, and everything has become transparent we can then make moves to make Livingstone’s future much brighter and a wonderful place to live.

FACTBOX

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2020 Local Government elections

Candidates:

Mayor

Bill Ludwig

Andy Ireland

Lynelle Burns

Councillors

Andrea Friend

Leah Grice

Nigel Hutton

Adam Belot

Pat Eastwood

Rhodes Watson

Glenda Mather

Leo Honek

Tanya Lynch

Keith Sully

Scott Tarratt

Stephen Bird

Athol Keanalley