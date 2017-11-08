News

LSC rejects calls for apology after 'discriminating' call

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror
by Shayla Bulloch

COUNCILLOR Adam Belot is 'disillusioned' by Livingstone Shire Council's decision to reject his call for an apology for alleged discrimination.

The Yeppoon councillor pushed the Notice of Motion last month when council refused a proposal to change the light colour configuration at Wreck Point to pink and blue, representing the no vote for same-sex marriage.

Following a meeting with Capricorn Coast Equality Alliance and Livingstone Shire Council in August, an informal decision was made to display the lights on rainbow to raise awareness for marriage equality in Yeppoon.

In the ordinary council meeting yesterday, Cr Belot said the motion was voted down five votes to one in closed session.

He said some councillors were away and unable to express their opinion including Cr Glenda Mather, who was kicked out of the meeting earlier that morning.

Cr Belot said he respects the table's decision and thanked council for facilitating the debate but was still disappointed with the outcome and objected that the matter was held behind closed doors.

Cr Adam Belot talks with a resident at the Wreck Point consultation on Sunday.
Cr Adam Belot talks with a resident at the Wreck Point consultation on Sunday. Matthew Mansfield

"I am certainly disappointed on behalf of many reasonable people in the community that felt LSC had been somewhat inconsistent and discriminatory in management of this matter,” he said.

Cr Belot said after hearing from more than 100 people standing beside him on the issue he believed they had the right to voice their own beliefs.

"I am honoured to have represented these people in council meetings as they have the same right to display their symbolic colours,” he said.

Although Cr Belot said "any suggestion that LSC is neutral in the space is misleading,” Cr Ludwig said the majority of councillors reaffirmed that council's position should remain neutral.

Cr Belot said the absent apology showed a lack of humility from the regions representatives.

"The public appreciate leaders who are prepared to apologise and admit they made a bad call,” he said.

"That's the humility that council could have displayed.”

Topics:  adam belot livingstone shire council same-sex marriage wreck point

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

