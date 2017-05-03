28°
Huge boost for investor's bid for international Coast airport

Amber Hooker
| 3rd May 2017 1:33 AM Updated: 2:04 AM
WATER LOGGED: Flooding at the Rockhampton Airport has spurred developer Yoshitaro Iwasaki's push for a Yeppoon airport. Pictured is Dennis Shillington from Caves Rural Fire Brigade hosing down the runway at the Rockhampton airport after the recent flood.
WATER LOGGED: Flooding at the Rockhampton Airport has spurred developer Yoshitaro Iwasaki's push for a Yeppoon airport. Pictured is Dennis Shillington from Caves Rural Fire Brigade hosing down the runway at the Rockhampton airport after the recent flood. Chris Ison

NOW is the time to investigate a location for a major Yeppoon airport, according to the region's leader.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said an absolutely flood-free terminal would be a huge determinant to attract international business and investment to the Capricorn Coast.

His sentiment follows the LSC's motion to support Japanese developer Yoshitaro Iwasaki's proposal for a 2000 metre airstrip to help facilitate the $600 million redevelopment and international investment in the Capricorn Resort.

Cr Ludwig confirmed three potential locations were being considered for the domestic terminal, with capability for international charter flights; on site at the Capricorn Resort, Hedlow and another unspecified location between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Capricorn Resort owner Yoshitaro Iwasaki
Capricorn Resort owner Yoshitaro Iwasaki Contributed

Mr Iwasaki wrote to the LSC seeking support in his push for the State Government to consider the development as a State Significant Project amidst concerns recent flooding at the Rockhampton Airport would be detrimental to his development.

Cr Ludwig said an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) would be "easy to do" to prove there was ample space at several sites to support the proposed terminal.

"We are not pushing Hedlow or one particular location, we believe they should all be looked at," Cr Ludwig said.

"It makes common sense to have more than one option when you have an airport on the flood plain of the second biggest river system in Australia.

"There is enough evidence that floods have happened much bigger than recorded history."

Cr Ludwig said from the council's perspective, a fully operational airstrip would be a "huge asset" to the broader region, and send a message to national and international business and investors.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow wished Mr Iwasaki well in his bid; a view echoed by Rockhampton Airport chair, Cr Neil Fisher.

Cr Fisher said he would be the "first to knock at Mr Iwasaki's door" to see how they could work together for mutual benefit.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  airport capricorn capricorn coast council livingstone shire council tourism

Child victims behind doors of Rocky's 15 dysfunctional homes

Child victims behind doors of Rocky's 15 dysfunctional homes

AUTHORITIES are desperately trying to manage the tragic chaos unfolding in 10 to 15 Rocky families.

Rocky woman shocks with selfless last act before death

Vet nurse, Dylan Gerard at the Lorraine Hannah Veterinary Hospital at RSPCA headquarters in Brisbane

THEY thought she'd made a mistake, but it was no mistake.

Coast woman's terrifying surgery leaves her without organs

ONE LIFE: Yeppoon woman Marie Chronopoulos has recently released her first book, Dare to Choose.

HEART WRENCHING choice to lose stomach, pancreas, bowel and more.

Rockhampton's shame deeper than we thought

TIME FOR CHANGE: Every Child Central Queensland's report shows the work which needs to be done to improve the outcomes of our children.

DAMNING findings reveal generational failure of CQ kids.

