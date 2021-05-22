LSC to close car park in bid to stop youth misbehaviour

What does it take to stop delinquent youths doing stupid things in council facilities?

Livingstone Shire Council has voted to shut off the top level of the Yeppoon multi-storey carpark every night for six weeks as part of a trial to stop youths from causing disturbances and committing crimes.

Mayor Andy Ireland put the idea to the council in January with a briefing session to discuss ideas on March 2.

The council met with Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross to discuss options to prevent issues in the carpark, and the ideas of installing speed bumps and closing the roller doors at night were floated.

But the speed bumps would have amounted to $25,000 to $26,000, and the council decided not to go ahead at this stage during its ordinary meeting on May 18.

The meeting also heard it will cost $2000 to put in stairwell locks and $3500 for software to stop lifts from going to the top level.

However it was decided that the doors should be shut on the top level between 10pm and 6am daily for six weeks, starting on July 1.

“As custodians of a council asset, where we know that illegal activity is going on - there’s hoonish behaviour, drug dealing going on up there - I can’t help but think as custodians of that asset, if we know and are aware of this activity and we do nothing about it, then that is not a particularly good look or a good message to the community,” Cr Ireland said.

“That’s money, in my view, that could be potentially well spent.”

He later said it was only a trial to see if it worked and if not, the council could consider other options.

“Senior Sergeant Shawcross has told me there have been incidents up there where people have been towing a couch behind a vehicle around the carpark,” Cr Ireland said.

“All it takes is for someone to fall out of that and be killed, and then someone’s lost their life over a stupid action that we could have prevented.”

Councillor Andrea Friend asked if the top level could be closed off semi-permanently and only opened when there were community events that drew in significant traffic.

Manager of assets Daniel Pearce replied saying he did not believe there was any reason why it could not be closed semi-permanently.

Councillor Glenda Mather argued it was the responsibility of the police to stop wayward youths, not the council’s staff.

“Although we’re the caretakers of the facility, we are responsible to make sure the right people do their jobs, and I don't think the police have had the right initiative to do it,” she said.

“It’s a police matter.

“I don‘t think its fair to put the onus onto the CEO to use discretion to say when it should be open.”



Ex-police officer and councillor Pat Eastwood said there needed to be a push into more police numbers.

“It’s been very difficult for police, otherwise we wouldn't have this problem,” he said.

“It’s about police numbers and safety for police. So, we need to take that into consideration.”



All councillors except for Cr Mather voted in favour of the six-week trial of closing the top level.