Livingstone Shire Council Offices Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

LSC’s plan to crack down on accused nepotism

Lachlan Berlin
19th May 2021 3:00 PM
Senior council employees will have to follow a standardised framework for conflicts of interest when dealing with recruitment, procurement, and development applications, in a bid to clamp down on nepotism.

An interim audit report was handed to the Livingstone Shire Council and discussed in the ordinary meeting on May 18, and while no significant deficiencies were found in the council’s operation, four other deficiencies were found.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu conducted the report, which was signed off on February 15 and the firm attended on March 16, chief financial officer Andrea Ellis said.

“At the interim audit, they do a number of interim checks of our systems and our processes to make sure that we have adequate internal controls in place,” Ms Ellis said.

She said the four deficiencies are expected to be resolved by the end of the year.

The conflict of interests framework was one of these deficiencies, as there was no process to continually check the registers of interests of councillors, employees, and executive leaders against suppliers.

The Queensland Audit Office recommended the council to maintain a full list of related parties with suppliers to be compared to the list.

Regular audits and monitoring of conflicts of interest as well as a formal process to review councillors’ and employees’ interests were also recommended by the QAO.

This issue was first raised in the 2018 interim management report and is expected to be resolved in June this year.

Other deficiencies included not reviewing employee masterfiles on a timely basis and keeping payment files in a text-editable format.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the council, like many other councils, was often accused of nepotism by members of the community.

“This framework that you’re talking about is another step... in being more open, transparent, and accountable in relation to those types of activities, so that we’re actually trying to remove... as much as possible, any opportunity for that nepotism to occur,” Cr Ireland said.

Councillor Andrea Friend asked what the significant deficiency was to make the control activities only ‘partially effective’.

Ms Ellis replied saying last year’s financials had an incomplete asset register.

She said hopefully the issue would drop off the report and wouldn’t need to be identified at all next time.

