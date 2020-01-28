Menu
Lucid: CQ rockers release debut single

Contributed
28th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

AVA Kaydo are a Yeppoon-based indie-rock trio that formed in 2017, when three old school mates (Maddy Chalk, Ben Thistlewaite and Jeremy Titmarsh) reunited over a lounge room jam session.

The trio went on to create Ava Kaydo and their new refreshing sound.

With a new and clear direction for the band, Ava Kaydo now pursues music unconfined by the trappings of genre.

With sounds inspired by the likes of Ocean Alley, Tame Impala, Methyl Ethel and DMA’s, Ava Kaydo employ a unique blend of dream pop, psychedelic and alternative rock that they have morphed into their own.

With ambient guitar melodies atop soothing vocals, the band have distinguished their sound early in their career and continue to develop their unique take on modern Indie music.

Most notably, Ava Kaydo have played a variety of festivals along the coast of Central Queensland.

They’ve performed alongside artists such as Kingswood and Tia Gostelow.

Ava Kaydo’s debut single, Lucid, is out now.

It will define the band’s first steps into the Australian music scene.

