Luck of the Irish: Rocky music group to perform Celtic classics

Contributed
5th Mar 2020 12:00 AM

This Sunday, the Rockhampton Chamber Music Society will be presenting a St Patrick’s Day Concert like you haven’t seen before.

It will be an afternoon filled with foot-tapping, Irish music – including choral classics, tear-jerkers and audience participation with singalongs.

The show will feature the Unisong Chamber Choir.

Guest artists include an Irish band called The Craic and comprised of Gordon Ferry on percussion, Eric Gill on bass guitar, Merv Underhill on guitar and Col Watterton playing the accordion.

There will also be pipe major James Kelso playing bagpipes and doing vocals, along with Vicki Carlos.

The audience will have the opportunity of joining in with the singing of a number of well- known Irish songs, accompanied by pianist Mary Steer.

The concert will be held on Sunday from 2pm.

Entry is by donation.

The concert will be held at the Chamber Music Society Room 1-5 at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on the corner of East and Derby streets in Rockhampton.

Afternoon tea will be served afterwards.

For further inquiries please phone Janet on 0448 285 319.

