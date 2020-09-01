Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

The 4680 postcode of Gladstone and Calliope proved to be the luckiest in Australia in the 2019/2020 financial year for instant scratchie winners, with four people collecting $472,020.

IF YOU have ever wondered where the most scratchie winners live in Australia, wonder no longer, because you are living close by.

The 4680 postcode of Gladstone and Calliope has been named as the top location in the nation in the past financial year, with four winners collecting $472,020 between them.

Queensland was just pipped by NSW as the top state, collecting 50 prizes against 52, but winners in the sunshine state received more prizemoney, a total of $3,587,966.

North Rockhampton came in 16th in the top scratchie winning postcodes, with two lucky people winning $2000.

The figures were released by thelott.com just in time for Father's Day.

Prizewinners from Instant Scratchies are totally random, but the Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said clusters of wins, or top prize postcodes, often emerged from year to year.

"During the past 12 months, 151 thrilled players took home prizes ranging from a few thousand dollars to $1 million," she said.

"These winners used their prizes in many special ways, including paying off mortgages, renovating their home, or spoiling themselves with some lavish purchases like new watches."

Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, there were 151 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across Australia (excluding WA) who collectively took home more than $11.80 million in prize money.

"While we do see these clusters from time to time, it's important to remember a top prize Instant Scratch-Its ticket could be anywhere," Ms Ramsamy said.

"Players often tell us that they are superstitious about where and how they buy their tickets, whether they always buy from the same outlet, or always choose a particular ticket in the dispenser.

The new Aces Wild $5 scratchies.

"Regardless of where or how they buy their tickets, every time a player starts scratching, they experience the thrill of wondering if they are uncovering a prize.

"It could be one of the top prizes or one of the tens of thousands of tiered prizes within each game.

"In the 12 months to 30 June 2020, more than 29.1 million winners pocketed more than $235.25 million in prize money."

The first instant scratch prize ticket was launched in the USA in 1974, with Australia soon following by launching similar tickets in 1978.

Currently Instant Scratchies feature a range of different games and prices, from $1 to $20.

"Each ticket series or game has a specific prize structure consisting of several prize levels, ranging from top prizes of up to $1 million down to thousands of other smaller prizes.

"In most instances, the top prize represents approximately 10 per cent of the total prize pool available in that game.

"Chances of winning on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket range from 1-in-2 to 1-in-4."

Remember to always gamble responsibly.

If anyone has issues with gambling they would like to seek help for, call 1800 858 858 or visit the Gambling Help website.

Top Instant Scratchie locations by postcode:

1. 4680: Calliope/ Gladstone - four top prizes totalling $472,020.

2. 2204: Marrickville - four top prizes totalling $122,020

3. 4211: Nerang/ Carrara - three top prizes totalling $225,000

4. 4209: Coomera/ Pimpama - three top prizes totalling $62,020

5. 2830: Dubbo - two top prizes totalling $210,000

16. North Rockhampton - two top prizes totalling $2000

