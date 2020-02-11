Luckless Demon May suffers knee setback

ANOTHER key Demon has suffered a setback ahead of the pre-season series with Steven May undergoing further surgery on his knee.

The key defender will not start running again until next week after complications with the knee he had a cyst removed from last month resulted in follow-up surgery.

"Unfortunately Steven had some fluid build-up within the existing wound last week which was causing him some discomfort," Demons football boss Josh Mahoney said.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"We expect Steven to be back running next week and we're confident this is only a minor hiccup."

May only played eight games in his first year at Melbourne, which was hampered by hamstring and groin issues.

The former Gold Coast Sun spoke of his injury frustration in June after his VFL return:

"I've been tired of running laps at Gosch's Paddock, so the opportunity to play footy this weekend was great. It's been a long time, even when I did play in Round 2 I only played a quarter and a half so I hadn't really played footy for a long time."

The setback comes after ruckman Max Gawn suffered a knee injury he feared could have been an ACL tear at the club's Maroochydore training camp.

Gawn has since been cleared of serious damage and is a chance to feature in the Marsh Community Series.

The star ruckman was back running on Monday in a positive sign for his chances of featuring in the club's 2020 season opener against West Coast on March 22.

The Demons face Adelaide (February 22) and Hawthorn (March 6) in pre-season, with Gawn hopeful of featuring in at least one of the fixtures.