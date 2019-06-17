Lucky birdie crowns Olive Yeppoon Opens champ
GOLF: It was down to the last hole for Blackwater's Brock Olive to put one up on runner up Yeppoon's Jake Swaffield.
Fortunately, he sunk his last for a birdie and nabbed the Male Open Championship win at the weekend's 2019 Yeppoon Junior Open.
Junior golfers travelled from Blackwater, Emerald, Mackay and Gladstone to compete.
Olive, 16, shot a one over par 72 to win by a shot ahead of Swaffield, who carded a 73 gross score.
"I won the Opens in Gracemere at the start of the year and now this one,” Olive said.
"It was a good day. If I missed the putt and Jake got his, we would've been square and it would've been a play off.
"He, Ben Scott and Isaac Jensen are the main competitors.
"The next one is the boys Junior Opens in Brisbane in the June-July school holidays. It would be good to be top five.”
Yeppoon's Aliana Manderson won the Female Opens on 84, with Gracemere's Makayla Fraser coming second on 87.
Gracemere's Jonathon Kapernick won the boys B grade on 92, and Rocky runner up Lincoln Beckett was 106.
Rocky's Taylah Rideout won the girls B grade with 102, ahead of Boyne Island's Tayla Colley on 105.
In the C grade boys, Gladstone Oscar McBean won, followed closely by fellow club member Cody Anderson on 101.
Results
- A grade Boys: Yeppoon's Isaak Jensen 69 from Glastone's Declan Corke 72
- Girls: Rockhampton's Caitlyn Cox 77
- B Grade Boys: Gracemere's Jakob Baynton 91
- C grade Boys: Rockhampton's Jhett HANSEN 77 FROM Yeppoon's Riley Jensen 85
- 13 Holes Boys: Emerald's Jack Brandt 46 from Boyne Island's Hayden Hodgson 50
- Girls: Gladstone's Linz Mc Bean 55
- 9 Holes Boys: Boyne Island's Zac Werber 33 from Yeppoon's Charlie Swaffield 34
- Girls: Gracemere's Ammeliah Means 41 from Boyne Island's Parris Fraser 44
- 6 Holes Boys: Miriam Vale's Cooper Fillian 21 from Yeppoon's Theo Carswell 23
- Pin Shots Boys: Fyn Haidle Calliope, Sam Griffiths Calliope, Ashton Hampton Emu Park, Jayden Hodgson Boyne Island, oscor Mc Bean Gladstone and Ben Scott Capricorn Resort.
- Girls: Taylah Rideout Rockhampton & Parris Fraser Boyne Island.
- Long Drives: Boys: Jye Goltz, Oscar Mc Bean, Jayden Hodgson, David Coyne, Ashton Jensen, Will Peterson.
- Girls: Aliana Manderson, Taylah Rideout, Charlize Murphy, Linzi Mc Bean, Lily Hampton, Holly Vickers, Lyla Gooderman