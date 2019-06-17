Lucky birdie crowns Olive Yeppoon Opens champ

GOLF: It was down to the last hole for Blackwater's Brock Olive to put one up on runner up Yeppoon's Jake Swaffield.

Fortunately, he sunk his last for a birdie and nabbed the Male Open Championship win at the weekend's 2019 Yeppoon Junior Open.

Junior golfers travelled from Blackwater, Emerald, Mackay and Gladstone to compete.

Winners of the 3, 6 and 9 holes. Contributed

Olive, 16, shot a one over par 72 to win by a shot ahead of Swaffield, who carded a 73 gross score.

"I won the Opens in Gracemere at the start of the year and now this one,” Olive said.

"It was a good day. If I missed the putt and Jake got his, we would've been square and it would've been a play off.

"He, Ben Scott and Isaac Jensen are the main competitors.

"The next one is the boys Junior Opens in Brisbane in the June-July school holidays. It would be good to be top five.”

Junior golfers at the 2019 Yeppoon Junior Open. Contributed

Yeppoon's Aliana Manderson won the Female Opens on 84, with Gracemere's Makayla Fraser coming second on 87.

Gracemere's Jonathon Kapernick won the boys B grade on 92, and Rocky runner up Lincoln Beckett was 106.

Rocky's Taylah Rideout won the girls B grade with 102, ahead of Boyne Island's Tayla Colley on 105.

In the C grade boys, Gladstone Oscar McBean won, followed closely by fellow club member Cody Anderson on 101.

Results