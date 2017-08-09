Lucky break for Gracemere's break-in kid

A troubled young man has escaped with probation after falling in with the wrong crowd and repeatedly breaking into and stealing from a Gracemere scrap yard.

Scottie Errol Jensen, 17, who was just out of high school and estranged from his family, was living with his two co-offenders aged 25 and 27 when they made repeated visits to the scrap yard to steal scrap in July and August of 2016.

Police attending the premises discovered stolen property including car rims, radios and car batteries.

Jensen pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two charges of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, three charges of entering a premises with intent and one charge of possessing tainted property.

He was given two years probation and no conviction was recorded by Magistrate Cameron Press who warned Jensen that he was an adult in the eyes of the law and next time he appeared in court, he should be prepared to go to jail.