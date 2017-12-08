Lucky competition winners flock to CQ for holidays

RACHEL Jones is getting ready for one steamy night in Rockhampton as she scored a huge Busby Marou prize.

The Rockhampton woman won tickets to Busby Marou's One Hot Night as part of Capricorn Enterprise's $50,000 summer campaign which treated winners with local attractions and event vouchers.

Ms Jones was very excited when collecting her prize which entitled her to tickets to the concert this month, accommodation at the Edge Apartments, a $100 Headricks Lane voucher and a $100 Capricorn Caves voucher.

Bundaberg woman, Robyn Silxoc, also scored a $1,100 stay-cation on Great Keppel Island where she honeymooned 31 years ago.

"We are so excited to have won this fantastic holiday and we're looking forward to a wonderful stay on Great Keppel Island,” she said.

Cameron Shearer from Gladstone also won the Rockin Rocky Three Day Adventure and will enjoy a three-day pass to the 'Rockin Rocky' party, accommodation at the Empire Apartment Hotel, a meal for two at the Great Western Hotel, and guided tour at Koorana Crocodile Farm.

The Capricorn Holidays Summer Holidays promotion targeted half a million local residents within the 400km radius drive market across Central Queensland to spend their summer holidays on the Capricorn Coast.