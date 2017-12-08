Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lucky competition winners flock to CQ for holidays

Rachel Jones accepting her prize from Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll.
Rachel Jones accepting her prize from Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll. Contributed
Shayla Bulloch
by

RACHEL Jones is getting ready for one steamy night in Rockhampton as she scored a huge Busby Marou prize.

The Rockhampton woman won tickets to Busby Marou's One Hot Night as part of Capricorn Enterprise's $50,000 summer campaign which treated winners with local attractions and event vouchers.

Ms Jones was very excited when collecting her prize which entitled her to tickets to the concert this month, accommodation at the Edge Apartments, a $100 Headricks Lane voucher and a $100 Capricorn Caves voucher.

Bundaberg woman, Robyn Silxoc, also scored a $1,100 stay-cation on Great Keppel Island where she honeymooned 31 years ago.

"We are so excited to have won this fantastic holiday and we're looking forward to a wonderful stay on Great Keppel Island,” she said.

Cameron Shearer from Gladstone also won the Rockin Rocky Three Day Adventure and will enjoy a three-day pass to the 'Rockin Rocky' party, accommodation at the Empire Apartment Hotel, a meal for two at the Great Western Hotel, and guided tour at Koorana Crocodile Farm.

The Capricorn Holidays Summer Holidays promotion targeted half a million local residents within the 400km radius drive market across Central Queensland to spend their summer holidays on the Capricorn Coast.

Topics:  busby marou capricorn enterprise winners

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'I lost everything': CQ man devastated by heartless thieves

'I lost everything': CQ man devastated by heartless thieves

'Do you really want to take more from me?': Cyclone-ravaged business owner Sandy Petrie is at the mercy of criminals.

Inside Yeppoon's amazing new business venture

Reg and Kat Taylors' business will have you wanting more.

This new venture is set to add a new flavour to Coast's retail scene

Rocky mixing with best in the county as affordable hot spot

Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development.

POPULAR holiday website ranks CQ in most valued holiday destination

MP calls for law change as CQ miners set for sad Christmas

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners calling for a the federal government to ban extended lockouts.

Federal govt under pressure to address "cruel corporate behaviour”

Local Partners