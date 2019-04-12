Lucky escape after boat goes up in flames

The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Two people have made a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire in Moreton Bay this morning.

Queensland Police Service spokesman said water police responded to the fire southwest of Moreton Island at 5.38am and the two people on board were safe.

Currently monitoring a yacht fire off Moreton Island just north of Frazer's Gutter. pic court of @MarineTraffic pic.twitter.com/Cv9zdXmM8d — SEQUEST (@SEQUESTQLD) April 11, 2019

Police conducted a rescue of the two occupants on board and brought them to safety.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are currently at the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished but the cause is still to be determined.