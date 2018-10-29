Menu
A pilot escaped injury after crashing an amphibious plane near Bowen on Sunday morning.
Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

by KYLE EVANS
29th Oct 2018 11:43 AM

A LOCAL pilot has escaped injury after crashing an ultralight amphibious plane into the sea off the coast of Bowen on Sunday morning.

It's believed the pilot was attempting landing practice about 500 metres offshore before plunging into the water about 7.50am.

The plane was discovered by a local fisherman, who then proceeded to tow the plane back to shore.

Emergency services and VMR crews attended the scene, with VMR members reporting the plane had no visible damage.

VMR Controller on Duty Paul Cullen described the pilot afterwards as "very happy."

"At first I thought it might have been that one of the parachute companies had crashed into the water, but when we attended there was no problems at all," he said.

"The only thing we did was take the ambulance and police out there. I got the binoculars out and found them straight away. All up it only took about 20 minutes."

Mr Cullen said that it was one of the more unusual cases he'd ever encountered.

"It's quite a bit of a different one, I never expected to see an amphibious aircraft. Luckily it all turned out well," he said.

Whitsunday Times

