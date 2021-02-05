Lucky escape for drivers in head-on crash at Parkhurst
UPDATE 5.30PM: Two drivers involved in a reported head-on crash at Parkhurst this afternoon have escaped unscathed.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both drivers declined transport to hospital.
The scene is being cleared.
UPDATE 5PM: Two drivers have reportedly escaped serious injury in a crash at Parkhurst Friday afternoon.
Reports suggest both vehicles are off the road and all emergency services are on scene.
BREAKING 4.50PM: Multiple emergency crews are responding to reports of a head-on crash at Parkhurst.
Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided head-on at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Norman Rd.
Injuries are at this stage unknown.