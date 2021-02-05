Menu
Lucky escape for drivers in head-on crash at Parkhurst

Melanie Plane
5th Feb 2021 4:53 PM
UPDATE 5.30PM: Two drivers involved in a reported head-on crash at Parkhurst this afternoon have escaped unscathed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both drivers declined transport to hospital.

The scene is being cleared.

UPDATE 5PM: Two drivers have reportedly escaped serious injury in a crash at Parkhurst Friday afternoon.

Reports suggest both vehicles are off the road and all emergency services are on scene.

BREAKING 4.50PM: Multiple emergency crews are responding to reports of a head-on crash at Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided head-on at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Norman Rd.

Injuries are at this stage unknown.

