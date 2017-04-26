Lucky escape for driving unregistered car in Rocky flood

RISING flood waters triggered a Rockhampton man to act fast and move a vehicle he owned from a backyard in Port Curtis to higher ground, but didn't stop to check it was still registered.

And what could have resulted in over $750 in infringement notices, the Paul Thomas Montanari escaped very lightly after pleading guilty to the offences in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said Montanari was spotted moving a Road Closed sign by police officers patrolling south Rockhampton on bicycles on April 5.

He said police intercepted Montanari at 9.50am and he was charged for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Mr Fox informed the court Montanari could have also been charged for moving the road sign, but that charge was not actioned.

Montanari told the court he was not aware the vehicle was unregistered as he thought his ex partner had paid the registration fee.

He said he accepted he should have had the vehicle towed out of the flood zone instead of driving it.

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account Montanari acted to protect his property and that he entered an early plea of guilty, issuing him with $100 of fines for the two offences.