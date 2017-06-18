Lucky escape for fisherman after capsize drama

Yeppoon Coast Guard urges boaties to register their EPIRB and take basic safety precautions

A YEPPOON boatie had a lucky rescue yesterday when his boat capsized near Sarina.

At about 8am, AMSA Search and Rescue in Canberra notified the police search and rescue on the Capricorn Coast that a distress beacon was activated somewhere along the CQ coast.

The beacon registration was received by the satellite, but it was not equipped with GPS and a precise location required further satellite orbits.

An initial search was delayed because the boat had changed hands some months before and the new owner had not joined Marine Assist.

At about 9.30am, after a second satellite orbit, AMSA Search and Rescue were able to provide police with a precise location for the beacon in Rocky Dam Creek, south of Sarina and west of Cape Palmerston.

A rescue helicopter was despatched from Mackay at 9.40am and VMR Mackay sent a rescue vessel.

The rescue helicopter eventually located the boat just after 10am in Rocky Dam Creek.

When overhead at 10.04am, the helicopter reported that the boat had capsized but another boat was in attendance and all on board were safe. VMR Mackay aborted their rescue mission.

Coast Guard spokesman, Arthur Hunt said the vessel could have been found at least 90 minutes earlier if with a GPS-equipped distress beacon and attention to paperwork.

He said the the incident highlighted the following.