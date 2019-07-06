Lucky readers could win the trip of a lifetime!

DON'T miss the chance to win a fantastic Avida Leura Motorhome worth $122,300 in our Win a Weekender competition.

Also listed in a swag of prizes is a Avida Rock Caravan worth $88,490 to win plus daily prizes including five $1000 Ingenia Holiday Vouchers per day and one $2477 Dometic Camping Pack per day.

It's very easy to enter. Check out the factbox below for details.

We are also giving lucky readers the chance to win 1 of 10 three-night escapes to Fraser Island's stunning Kingfisher Bay Resort.

To enter competition readers are required to fill in the entry form (see Weekend Page 37 today) published in The Morning Bulletin and place in an envelope marked "Win a Holiday at Kingfisher Bay” and mail or drop in to publication.

Print entry forms run four times a week for four weeks at random or enter online at www.themorningbulletin.com. au/competitions by completing the online entry form.

The competition starts today and ends August 2, to be drawn Monday, August 5.

While we are talking about great offers, check out our latest subscription package that allows you to enjoy Queensland's best journalism at a price that's affordable to everyone.

For a limited time only, new customers can subscribe to us for just $1 a week for the first 12 weeks with no lock-in contract.

You can also get home delivery of your local newspaper thrown in for free. The minimum cost is just $4. Conditions apply. See www.themorning bulletin.com.au for details.

If you take up this deal you'll avoid the impact of our Saturday cover price rise, from $2 to $2.50 today.

This rise is necessary to rebalance the cost of the paper as advertising continues to drop as a percentage of revenue.

How to enter

Readers can enter the promotion in two simple steps:

1. Purchase the newspaper during the promotional period and find the daily code word; then

2. Enter the daily code word online at winaweekender.com.au plus contact details

Note: One entry per person per day. For more chances to win, readers can purchase the paper on subsequent days to find a new code word to enter online that same day.