Lucky Rocky man 'shaking' with joy after huge lotto win

Glenmore News owner Leeanne King and manager Amanda Gottardi celebrate that a division one ticket was sold at the store on the weekend.

Glenmore News owner Leeanne King and manager Amanda Gottardi celebrate that a division one ticket was sold at the store on the weekend. Andrew Jefferson

A HARDWORKING Rockhampton man says he shook with delight at the news he won division one in Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The happy winner held one of the six division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3847.

Each entry won a division one prize of $659,386.58.

Glenmore News owner Leeanne King and manager Amanda Gottardi celebrate that a division one ticket was sold at the store on the weekend. Andrew Jefferson

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning to confirm his win, the lucky winner described the moment he discovered his big win.

"I went to the shop to check my ticket yesterday and when I scanned the ticket it said to go to the counter - so I thought I had won something,” he explained.

"Then they said I had won the big one! I couldn't believe it!”

The man quickly shared the winning news with his family.

"He was very excited, smiling and shaking,” one family member said.

"And when I discovered how much the win was, I was shaking too!”

A lucky Rocky man bought his winning lotto ticket from Glenmore News. Andrew Jefferson

In addition to celebrating the win with his family, the man knows exactly how he will use his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall.

"We're going to buy a house - that's first on the list,” he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 50-game QuickPick entry at Glenmore News, Shop 2, 309-315 Farm Street, North Rockhampton.

Glenmore News owner Leeanne King and manager Amanda Gottardi celebrate that a division one ticket was sold at the store on the weekend. Andrew Jefferson

Glenmore News manager Amanda Gottardi said the outlet had been celebrating selling a division one winning entry since yesterday morning.

"We discovered the news first thing Sunday morning! It's awesome. We've been here since 2016 and while we've sold a few division two winning entries, this is the first big division one we've sold,” she said.

"We've got a big sign out front saying the division one winning ticket was sold here. We can't wait to spread the word!”

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3847 on Saturday were 19, 24, 17, 7, 14 and 37. The supplementary numbers were 2 and 23.

Across Australia there were six division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3847 - two each from Victoria and New South Wales, and one each from Queensland and South Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 169 so far this calendar year, including 36 won by Golden Casket customers.