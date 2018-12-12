Lucky winner of our Rockin' Rocky competition

HARRY Sealy will be celebrating his New Year mixing it with the likes of artists and singers Love and Theft, Drew Baldridge, Mick Lindsay and Casey Banes.

Mr Sealy is the winner of The Morning Bulletin's Rockin Rocky 2018 Competition.

Mr Sealy won a three-day red carpet experience double pass where he will meet the bands.

Drinks and food at the The Great Western Hotel, are also included in his prize.

The competition saw more than 1,000 entires from readers.

It isn't the first competition Mr Sealy has won.

Other prizes include stubbies, show passes and events like Nitro Circus, bull rides and Crusty Demons.

He also won a parachute jump but passed the prize onto his son.

Harry Sealy with Great Western Hotel general manager and part-owner Denis Cox. Allan Reinikka ROK121218arockinr

Mr Sealy doesn't know why he wins so many competitions, saying he "must be lucky”.

His wife, Lyn, is always "pleased” because she usually gets to go along.

He was going to bring her along to Rockin Rocky but will be taking her son Jim instead so Lyn can watch the grandchildren.

Other artists at the three-day event include Rachel Fahim, Josh Setterfield, Bridget O'Shannessy, Route 33 and Dee Jay Bux.

Entertainment includes a ute muster, Xtreme Bulls where cowboys will battle it out for the title.

Mr Sealy said he was excited to be attending the jam-packed event.

"I don't know the latest singers... I am looking forward to meeting some new people,” he said.

The Mount Morgan resident is also an avid reader of The Morning Bulletin.

He heads to the shops each day to buy a paper.

"I don't miss much news.”

For more information on Rockin Rocky 2018 visit The Great Western Hotel's website at greatwesternhotel.com.au.

Tickets for the three-day event are still available online and from the venue.