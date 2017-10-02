Ludwig demands action on GKI, developers respond

GKI Revitalisation Project Manager Anthony Aiossa and Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew have been working to get the GKI redevelopment up and running for 10 years

TIRED of the lack of progress at Tower Holdings' Great Keppel Island resort site, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig has issued an ultimatum.

"Enough is enough, make an immediate start or surrender the GKI lease,” Cr Ludwig said.

"March next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Sydney-based property developers Tower Holdings' unceremonious closing of the GKI main resort.

"Almost 10 years on there's no sign of the promised resort construction on the horizon.”

Cr Ludwig said the state and federal governments have given Tower Holdings all the necessary approvals to make a start, the council and the community have given every support and encouragement, and deadlines for demolition and start of construction have come and gone.

"I think it is time we collectively say to Tower Holdings this is our island and we want the new resort development to commence immediately or the lease returned so somebody else can get on with the job.

"GKI is our island and our tourism future. With a state election looming I will be asking both major and minor parties to support requiring Tower Holdings to make an immediate start or surrender their lease so our region's tourism industry can move forward.”

Towers Holdings chairman Terry Agnew said he was "really surprised” and "staggered” by the comments made by Cr Ludwig to get on and build the GKI resort or surrender the lease.

He said after taking 10 years and spending $50 million on the GKI project, Mr Agnew said he wasn't simply going to walk away.

"(The resort closed) because it was losing a lot of money and it needed either tens of millions spent to rebuild it or close it down,” Mr Agnew said.

"We've told Bill Ludwig, Brittany Lauga and the State Government that we only got approvals three years ago and we've tried since then and have been unable to get finance,” Mr Agnew said.

He said they were still trying to find investors to rebuild it and they had a number of false starts with some large Chinese-backed groups but haven't had any luck.

"We've also said to them that if we were granted a casino licence, which we applied for, that we've got plenty of backers and investors to come on board should we obtain it.”

Mr Agnew said if the Liberal party were to win the upcoming state election and made it their policy to grant a casino licence to Central Queensland, Tower Holdings would be interested in making an application and expected to be extremely successful.

"The mayor should be backing us to get this casino licence, it's the only way this would ever get started.”

CEO of Tower Holdings Anthony Aiossa said Mr Ludwig was trying to imply that it was a simple process to take the lease off Tower Holdings and give it to someone else so they could get started with it.

Mr Aiossa listed a number of reasons why the issue wasn't as straightforward as the Livingstone mayor alluded.

"We understand community frustration, we're even more frustrated and the only thing holding up is inability to secure funding,” he said.

"It's very difficult to finance due to state of economy but we're doing everything we can.

"Post-GFC and post-mining downturn it was significantly harder to attract investment.

"It's incredibly hard to get big investors to look at investing in Central Queensland, so they need an incentive like a casino.”

Mr Aiossa said there wasn't an investor appetite for major tourism projects in this region with only the Iwasaki project in Yeppoon built in the last 50 years and that's "pretty much closed now”.

He said if someone was to take over the lease, they would have to spend $50 million and wait eight years like Tower Holdings did to get the approvals.