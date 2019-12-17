Ludwig donates $500 to CQ family

Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Bill Ludwig has shown his support for the family of a man hurt in a serious car accident with a generous donation of $500.

The accident occurred near Yeppoon earlier this month when the car Thomas Taylor was travelling in rolled over and left him paralysed from the chest down.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Ludwig donated a generous $500 to help Thomas’ wife Jodie and son Quinn travel to Brisbane and be by his side during his recovery at the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital.

“Tom and Jodie have been our good friends,” Mr Ludwig commented on the GoFundMe campaign.

“We send love and well wishes for Tom’s recovery from this dreadful ordeal.

“Our thoughts are with you both.”

Jodie created the GoFundMe campaign on Sunday to raise $5000.

As of 2.30pm December 17, the campaign had received $5710 of donations from the public.

The community has continued to show its support for the family, with generous donations and words of well wishes from the public.

Mairi Brady (Grant) shared her well wishes for Thomas and his family.

“Just wanted to let you all know that we’re thinking about you and hoping for a good outcome for you all,” she said.

Joanne Fox: “Thinking of you all and wishing we could do more.”

James Reilly: “Good luck.”

To show your support for the family and donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search Tom’s Road to Recovery (Yeppoon).