Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.
Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.
News

Ludwig donates $500 to CQ family

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Bill Ludwig has shown his support for the family of a man hurt in a serious car accident with a generous donation of $500.

The accident occurred near Yeppoon earlier this month when the car Thomas Taylor was travelling in rolled over and left him paralysed from the chest down.

Related: Community step up to support family of paralysed dad

On Tuesday morning, Mr Ludwig donated a generous $500 to help Thomas’ wife Jodie and son Quinn travel to Brisbane and be by his side during his recovery at the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital.

“Tom and Jodie have been our good friends,” Mr Ludwig commented on the GoFundMe campaign.

“We send love and well wishes for Tom’s recovery from this dreadful ordeal.

“Our thoughts are with you both.”

Jodie created the GoFundMe campaign on Sunday to raise $5000.

As of 2.30pm December 17, the campaign had received $5710 of donations from the public.

The community has continued to show its support for the family, with generous donations and words of well wishes from the public.

Mairi Brady (Grant) shared her well wishes for Thomas and his family.

“Just wanted to let you all know that we’re thinking about you and hoping for a good outcome for you all,” she said.

Joanne Fox: “Thinking of you all and wishing we could do more.”

James Reilly: “Good luck.”

To show your support for the family and donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search Tom’s Road to Recovery (Yeppoon).

gofundme campaign gofundme page mayor bill ludwig
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major school works include new classrooms, library

        premium_icon Major school works include new classrooms, library

        News Other developments include a canteen, covered lunch area, upgrade of student amenities and carpark.

        Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        premium_icon Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        News FEEDBACK: How CQ grandmother was treated in the health system

        Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        premium_icon Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        News Teen went on five-month meth binge crime spree

        READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        premium_icon READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        News GALLERY: See the stunning pictures of CQ, sent in by our readers this month.