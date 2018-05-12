LUDWIG: Lagoon and multi-sports facility a 'coming of age'

THE official opening of the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct and foreshore revitalisation last weekend was a major milestone for our community and in many ways has marked a 'coming of age' for our region's tourism industry.

Like the Centenary of Anzac Precinct and foreshore revitalisation in Emu Park, the Yeppoon Lagoon will be a signature tourist attraction for the region as well as a magnificent recreational destination for local families and visitors to enjoy.

The economic boost and long-term job creation that these types of facilities deliver is well documented, and was reflected in Council's success in securing a combined $39 million from the State and Federal Governments for the Yeppoon project. This represented almost 74% of the total cost and included construction of the town centre multi-level carpark.

This level of State and Federal infrastructure investment is critical to grow the regional economy, and genuine partnerships between all levels of Government are the best way to make this happen. Unfortunately, far too often we see politics get in the way of those partnerships becoming a reality, however this time that didn't happen and the end result has been an amazing outcome for our region.

Next week's opening of the Hartley Street multi-sports facility in Emu Park is another example of where the State, Federal and Local Government have been able to join forces to deliver a $4.8million community project of regional significance. This project has also attracted a significant contribution of $250,000 from the Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank.

We need to build on these great examples of successful collaboration by creating more opportunities where all tiers of Government can work together to realise our region's maximum potential.

Great Keppel Island (GKI) would certainly create a great opportunity for the State and Federal Government to work together collaboratively to realise another major long-term economic driver for the region's tourism industry. A joint effort in delivering enabling trunk infrastructure would be a major catalyst in attracting the massive private sector investment we need for GKI to now finally move forward.