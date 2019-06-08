Ludwig reveals plans 'afoot' for league of lobbyists

THE voice of regional Queensland representatives is becoming louder after two local mayors took huge steps to draw attention to the regions.

Hundreds from the Queensland regions, including Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow, came together on Thursday for the Queenslanders Unite rally in front of Brisbane's Parliament House.

While not at the rally, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig did not remain quiet.

He called in from his Scandinavian holiday to tell The Morning Bulletin plans were afoot to form a league of regional Queensland councils he hoped would become "a formidable and powerful lobby group to put forward a united voice for the greater Central Queensland region.”

Although the Brisbane event had its genesis in Rockhampton on Tuesday, the Queensland Resources Council organised Thursday's rally on the ground in Brisbane.

The event was joined by a contingent from Rockhampton, including CrStrelow, Michelle Landry MP, Senator Matt Canavan, Phil Henry from Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from local businesses SMW, JRT and CQG Consulting.

Cr Strelow thanked regional representatives who joined her in her stand.

"A huge thank you to those from our region who stood collectively with other regional representatives from Townsville, Mackay and Toowoomba, calling for a fair go for all Queenslanders,” CrStrelow said.

"Government projections over the next five years tell us that of all new jobs created in Queensland, only 13 per cent will be in regional Queensland.

"That is simply not good enough for regional Queensland. This does not guarantee a strong and robust regional economy for our children.”

Projected figures highlighted on Tuesday suggested by 2040, over 75 per cent of the state's population would reside in the southeast metropolitan corner.

Cr Strelow offered recommendations.

"We need policies to be set in place such as income tax concessions, payroll tax concessions, and provision of government services that ensure a particular quality of life in the regions.”

"We need to reverse the trend that sees people drawn to the southeast corner.”

Mayor Strelow said council's online 'A Fair go for all Queenslanders' petition, launched earlier this week, was signed by almost 500 supporters from across the state.

On the coast, Cr Ludwig called to strengthen a newly formed band of 10 Queensland councils formed prior to the federal election.

However, the group is yet to be officiated into a formal organisation but CrLudwig used the opportunity to urge the councils involved to stick to their word.

The formal signing of an agreement could take place tentatively in July.

The combined councils are likely to include the councils from Gladstone, BananaShire, Central Highlands, Isaac, Mackay, Rockhampton, Whitsunday, Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire, North Burnett and Livingstone Shire.

"The historical problem regional Queensland has faced at both a State and Federal level is the greater voting power and number of parliamentary seats in the major southern population centres control,” CrLudwig said.

He urged the government to stick to a suggestion of $1billion of Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility/Fund to be made available annually over a five-year period as direct grants to local governments for enabling infrastructure to facilitate growth.

"This is the level of direct funding that would make the transformational difference to deliver the enabling infrastructure and job creation that northern Australia desperately needs to grow and fully develop,” he said.

"Given the vast wealth our region pours into the Federal and State coffers, it is also something that our recently re-elected Federal representatives now certainly have a mandate to push hard to deliver for our region.”

Read Cr Bill Ludwig's 'Mayor's Desk' contribution on Page 22 to find out more about his plans to unite Queensland councils.

To sign the Fair Go for all Queenslanders petition, visit www.bit.ly/fairgoqld.