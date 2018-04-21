Ludwig says there aren't enough students for a high school

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig says there aren't enough numbers for a high school at Emu Park yet

RESPONDING to the lobbying for a high school at Emu Park, Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig says the existing students numbers and project likely growth don't demonstrate a need for a high school.

"There is little doubt that a secondary school in Emu Park will be needed in the future and it is my understanding from past discussions with Queensland Education that they are monitoring the situation,” Cr Ludwig said.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Cr Ludwig for a response on early Tuesday morning to which he responded on Friday afternoon.

Cr Ludwig said Council understands that currently there are fewer than 200 students from that catchment area accessing Yeppoon State High School.

"Which would make it difficult to justify building a new high school facility at this point in time,” he said.

"While I believe that the establishment of future secondary school facilities would enjoy the support of the community, over the past four years the matter has not generated much discussion at Council's community engagement forums with the people of Emu Park.

Council has previously in-principle supported a secondary school being built over Council owned lots adjacent to the Emu Park airfield.

"That support was provided subject to the proponents of the school being successful in securing the necessary funding and demonstrating they had broad community support for the project,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council understands that the proponents of that project, which had a strong focus on inclusive indigenous education, were unsuccessful in their application for funding.

"From a Town Planning perspective, Council will be continuing to monitor population growth in that area to inform our views on specific community needs for facilities including education facilities.”