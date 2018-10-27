Ludwig threatens Federal Government with big 'wake-up call'

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Bill Ludwig has issued a "wake-up call” to the two major parties, warning that regional Queensland will never be developed unless there was fundamental change.

"Forget about party politics. I'm saying to both sides, you've got to give us something that will work,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We've got to come up with a real plan to grow the regions of Northern Australia.”

He said the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility was a failure and in a meeting with the board he had told them so.

"We thought it was the best thing we'd heard for a long time,” he said.

"This is national-building stuff, but they haven't delivered.

"Nobody's going to NAIF; it needs a component that's just direct grants, not low-interest loans that are so complex nobody's going there.

"If we are going to get fair dinkum, they need to look at it.”

Cr Ludwig proposed that 10 per cent of NAIF's $500million annual budget should be made available as direct infrastructure grants to make Northern Australia an economic powerhouse.

"The Federal Government clearly needs a wake-up call, and if Northern Australia is to really go ahead, more realistic levels of infrastructure funding needs to be injected immediately.

"If just 10 per cent (of the $500m) of the promised NAIF funding was available annually as direct infrastructure grants it could transform our region and the rest of Northern Australia into the economic powerhouse it should be.”

He said the Great Keppel Island and KBSC convention centre projects did not get an invitation to move to a business case because there wasn't enough money in the tin.

"The Centenary of Anzac precinct is world-class and we couldn't get a dollar,” he said.

"I'm not beating up on Michelle (Landry) for that, it's not her fault, but I'm saying to both Russell (Federal ALP candidate Russell Robertson) and Michelle, federal governments need to fix that.

"Only 16 projects in the whole of Australia got a look-in.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Leighton Smith

However, Capricornia MP Landry said MrLudwig's proposal for NAIF grants was a solution to a problem that wasn't really there.

She said his heart was probably in the right place but he was missing some of the realities of the situation.

"Bill is keen to get as much for the Keppel Coast as he can; just like me,” she said.

"The government is already delivering enormous funding to regional economies for real job-creating projects.

"Between the National Stronger Regions Programme ($1billion), Building Better Regions Fund ($641.6m), Regional Growth Fund ($272m), and the Regional Jobs and Investment Package ($222.3m, $30m in CQ) that I fought so hard for, over $2.13b is on the table for regional projects.

"Local Government can apply for all these, just as they can apply for funding from NAIF.

"The distinct purpose of the NAIF is to provide loans, not grants and to change this is not simple, nor is it free.”

Ms Landry said she understood CrLudwig's frustration but Capricornia had punched above its weight for the Regional Growth Fund.

"The fact we were able to secure funding for the South Rockhampton levee project when over 300 applied and just 16 were successful is rather astounding,” she said. "Of the 150 electorates, we managed to garner close to one-tenth of the total funding pool.”

She said she advocated for the KBSC convention centre application but was not approached for support or provided with detail of the State Government's GKI project.

"I always try to support every project I know about.”