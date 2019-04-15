Ludwig unleashes broadside in war over road funding

AN ANGRY Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig has unleashed a broadside on Assistant Defence Minister David Fawcett as the war over Shoalwater Bay road funding deepens.

The mayor wants Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area access roads upgraded to a "safe standard, and to secure a fair contribution for ongoing road maintenance” but the latest response from Senator Fawcett (in a letter last week) was a "slap in the face” to ratepayers and residents.

"The latest suggestion from Assistant Minister Fawcett is that Livingstone should direct the $600,000 annual Federal 'Roads to Recovery' funding to upgrading of their army access roads,” Cr Ludwig said.

"At that rate it would take more than 30 years to bring the roads up to the safe appropriate standard for ADF use.

"The relatively modest amount of Roads to Recovery funding that Livingstone does receive is fully committed to our shire-wide rural roads sealing program.”

He said it demonstrated how "out of touch and arrogant this Federal Government remains on these key issues impacting Livingstone Shire ratepayers”.

He said it was "both insulting and arrogant to the extreme” to suggest the council use Roads to Recovery money to do the works the Federal Government has "an ethical and moral obligation, to do”.

He said increased funding on the roads was even more critical with the SWBTA expansion begun.

A map showing the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion zone

"With the Morrison Government's budget just announced $2.2 billion for regional road infrastructure, as well as the $1 billion ADF are spending to upgrade and expand SWBTA, it is beyond belief that not one dollar can be found to make shire-owned access roads safe and 'fit for purpose',” he said.

"This election we are calling on every federal candidate to stand up and condemn this appalling situation.

"We need candidates to commit to getting all army access roads, in particular Stanage Bay Rd, upgraded and sealed so they are fully compliant with the appropriate army convoy and required 'b-double route' safety standards.

"Despite five years of representations for a 'fair go' to a revolving door of four different Coalition Defence Ministers, Assistant Ministers and Senators, we are still no closer to getting any acceptable outcome.”

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone Shire ratepayers had always wholeheartedly supported both the ADF and the national interest in relation to SWBTA.

"What we have been gutted by is the total lack of reciprocal support to making access roads safe, and a binding agreement for ADF to also make a fair and meaningful contribution to ongoing maintenance,” he said.

"With ADF now occupying more than 25 per cent of our Shire, and making no other financial contribution whatsoever, this should not be too much to ask.”

A spokesperson from the minister's office yesterday said the minister could not comment on the matter because the election had been called and the government was in caretaker mode.

In a report last month Senator Fawcett said he had directed Defence to meet with Livingstone Shire Council to work toward a long-term solution and establish the best mechanism to ensure that any impacts from ADF's use of the shire's infrastructure was managed appropriately.

"Defence has made contributions in excess of $10 million to both the LSC and Rockhampton Regional Council for the maintenance of roads it uses, and will continue to do so on a case-by-case basis,” Senator Fawcett said.

"While plans are at an early stage, the SWBTA expansion offers an opportunity for Defence to work closely with the council to understand future road use requirements and identify key areas of concern for the council.

"Defence intends to re-orient range infrastructure towards the Bruce Highway, to reduce military traffic use of council-funded roads.”

Cr Ludwig had responded to this, advising that in 2006-7 Livingstone Shire Council secured $7.4 million of capital funding not maintenance.

"Former Defence Minister Robert Hill provided this initial capital funding to upgrade Rossmoya Rd, Raspberry Creek Rd, and the first stages of a planned sealing program on Stanage Bay Road,” he said.

"This current submission is now requesting the balance of funding required to complete those capital upgrades of Stanage Bay to the main entry gate as previously planned. This requires a further $21.6 million.”