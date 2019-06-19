Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

THE clash between two Central Queensland councils over potential Adani jobs continues.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig has responded to comments made by Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday, where she reminded the Cr Ludwig who had first dibs at Adani's Carmichael mine jobs after "the two communities chose different paths”.

Cr Ludwig said all councils uniting together with a regional focus would be the key to Central Queensland's continued growth and prosperity.

"There is little doubt the Adani mine approval and significant upturn and expansion in the Bowen Basin coal mines will continue to bring jobs and a host of new business opportunities to both Livingstone and Rockhampton,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Friendly competition will also always exist between the Capricorn Coast, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay as to where workers might choose to live.

"In the end however what is important is for the greater Central Queensland area to work together collectively as one to ensure that the region as a whole continues to prosper and grow.”

He said CQ's future prosperity was only limited by councils collective ability to work together genuinely and with goodwill for that common goal.

"It is also crucial for both our Federal and State Government representatives to also put party politics to one side and do the same,” he said.

"This is an exciting time for our region and Livingstone continues to be pleased to play an on-going and significant supporting role in promoting our region as both a lifestyle base and the logical choice for a fly-in fly-out hub for projects like the Adani Carmichael mine.”

He said from the initial joint meetings with Adani, Rockhampton Regional Council and Capricorn Enterprise, Livingstone Shire Council had continued to support and facilitate this and other major projects in the resource sector.

"For many years the Capricorn Coast has been a drawcard and lifestyle destination of choice for skilled workers and their families coming to our region,” he said.

"That is likely to continue to be the case as both the Bowen and Galilee Basins further develop, a fact that has been confirmed by the extremely positive rental property market figures for the Capricorn Coast.”

A spokesperson for Adani has backed the comments made by Cr Strelow in her Letter to the Editor yesterday.