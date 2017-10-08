Ludwig's open letter to the community about Adani deal

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig is as frustrated as his community over an unsightly abandoned home on the corner of Ben and Braithwaite streets, Yeppoon.

Open Letter to the Community:

Livingstone Shire Council would like to make it very clear that we took a collaborative regional approach in supporting the Adani bid that was being appropriately led by Rockhampton Council given they own and operate the required 'fly in fly out' airport facilities.

When requested Livingstone attended meetings to demonstrate that there was united support in our region, produced and provided promotional material and, like Gladstone, provided support letters in relation to our region's ability to provide and attract the required highly-skilled workforce.

What Livingstone could not blindly commit our ratepayers to, especially when excluded from all 'commercial' discussions with Adani, was the request to fund one third of the unknown cost of whatever Mayor Strelow believed was required to 'knock-out' any rival bid from Townsville. These still unknown final costs eventually escalated to also include building Adani a new $30 million airport at their mine site.

The reality is that had Rockhampton and Townsville, instead of entering into an all-out bidding war, simply worked together cooperatively it is likely the same outcome could have been achieved without the need for their ratepayers footing the bill for a $30 million airport. I am sure that is something that both communities will reflect on over time.

With multi-million dollar incentives being provided by both the State and Federal Governments, which every taxpayer in the region contributes to, I believe the currently proposed 'post-code' exclusion of up to two-thirds of our region's existing skilled workforce will ultimately prove to be both impractical and unenforceable.

It is certainly important from time to time to provide incentives to attract investment however, friendly rivalry aside, it is equally important for regions to work collaboratively and support each other in 'good-faith' to achieve the best shared outcomes for all concerned.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig