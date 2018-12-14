Swans name three captains for 2019

Sydney has returned to a co-captaincy model for the 2019 season after elevating vice-captains Luke Parker and Dane Rampe.

Parker and Ramper will share the leadership responsibilities with Josh Kennedy, who was the sole skipper in 2017 and 2018.

Swans coach John Longmire said Kennedy's time as captain had helped developed the club's next batch of leaders.

"Josh has clearly been one of our most consistent and important performers for a long time now, but what has been particularly impressive in his last two seasons as captain is his ability to develop our next generation of leaders," Longmire said.

"To be able to add two more players with captaincy experience to our playing group alongside Josh, Jarrad McVeigh and Kieren Jack, really broadens the leadership capabilities within the team.

"I've long said that leadership isn't about set numbers - it's about the right people for the job.

"So it's a fantastic outcome to be in the position where we have three outstanding and deserved co-captains in Josh, Luke and Dane, who will help lead and drive the group.

"We've seen what a competitor Josh has been over the journey, but to now have two just as driven, hard-working and all-round good people in Luke and Dane join him as co-captains is a great result.

"As co-captains, they'll each bring their own strengths to the role."

It's not the first time Sydney has appointed three captains, with the system in place from 2006-2010.

Leo Barry, Barry Hall, Brett Kirk led the club in 2006 and 2007 before Hall was replaced by Craig Bolton in 2008.

Adam Goodes took over from Barry in 2009 and 2010.

The Swans had various combinations of co-captains from 2011-2016 before Kennedy was handed the reins.

The also rotated the captaincy in 2005 when Stuart Maxfield stepped down.