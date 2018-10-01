Menu
West Coast midfielder Luke Shuey gathered 34 disposals. Picture: Mark Stewart
AFL

Shuey wins Norm Smith medal

by Sam Edmund
29th Sep 2018 5:39 PM
LUKE Shuey has won the Norm Smith Medal.

The Eagles midfielder finished with game-high possessions (34), contested possessions (19), inside 50s (eight) and equal-high score involvements (eight) despite a heavy tag from Levi Greenwood.

He had rocketed to 29 disposals by three-quarter time, and although he had just five last-quarter possessions, one of them came from the Pies' kick-in with it all to play for inside the last minute.

 

FULL VOTING

11 - Luke Shuey (3, 3, 3, 2)

7 - Taylor Adams (3, 2, 2)

4 - Dom Sheed (2, 1, 1)

1 - Tom Langdon (1)

1 - Jeremy McGovern (1)

* The judges for the 2018 Norm Smith Medal were Gavin Wanganeen (chairman, 1993 Brownlow Medallist), Wayne Carey (Channel 7), Bridget Lacy (The West Australian Newspaper) and John Longmire (Senior Coach, Sydney Swans).

