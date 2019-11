A Yeppoon woman was caught with a cannabis stash in a lunch box at her Park Street residence.

A YEPPOON woman who kept cannabis in a lunchbox at home was this week fined $750.

Danielle Andrea Lawford pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to two drugs charges.

The 39-year-old found herself in trouble after police executed a search warrant at her Park Street residence on September 25.

In the lunch box police found three clip-seal bags which contained 80 grams of cannabis.

Police also confiscated drug utensils.