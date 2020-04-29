Lung checks for miners

MINE and quarry workers are to be provided additional health care with the announcement a mobile lung health check will be launched.

Appointments will be conducted in a prime mover health truck which is expected to be on the road by year’s end.

The truck is predicted to average about 50,000 kilometres annually as it delivers chest X-rays and respiratory checks to workers.

It has been reported there are almost 20 new diagnoses of coal dust diseases in Queensland workers every two weeks.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was pleased miners would receive access to the health checks after Heart of Australia was awarded the contract to design, build and operate the mobile health service.

Ms Lauga said the service would provide important testing to support the early detection and prevention of mine dust lung diseases such as black lung and silicosis.

“This service will complement existing health facilities already available to current and former workers across the state,” she said.

Routes and schedules are yet to be determined but Ms Lauga said they would likely include coal fields across the Bowen and Surat basins.