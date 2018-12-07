Luxurious earrings made with intricate detailing and beading

A NEW label is emerging in Central Queensland's fashion scene.

Jade Howard-Smith has launched her own business, Two Green Stones, which stocks luxury statement jewellery that is handmade and handcrafted by herself and staff.

Based at an office in Customs House's SmartHub on Quay st, Ms Howard-Smith is the face of her own homegrown business.

The Morning Bulletin's Home Grown series features the many faces behind the unique, handmade, locally grown businesses in the Central Queensland region.

Ms Howard-Smith has been in the fashion industry for a long time, after studying fashion more than 10 years ago.

She has worked in the fashion industry for two children's companies in Brisbane before her and her husband moved to Rockhampton where they settled and built a house.

It was here she had her daughter and took a break from the industry while she was raising her.

Her love for all things fashion came from a young age, from a little girl she was always drawing on her chalkboard, drawing outfits.

She has always been an art lover and of all creative things.

She thought she would be content taking a break from the fashion world but she found she was missing it.

She also makes the earrings herself. Allan Reinikka ROK281118ajewelle

"I just never stopped thinking about it, I loved it so much, I missed it... I just wanted something more and I keep going back to the idea,” she said.

She didn't know if starting up a label in Rockhampton would work but the idea niggled at her.

"Up here I thought what could I do, the more I started to meet people, even locally, there is a lot of women out there who are very fashion forward.....I thought why not,” she said.

"It doesn't matter where you are these days, there is always a market for fashion.”'

Two Green Stones has launched with a collection of locally made timeless statement earrings in a boho meets chic aesthetic.

The earrings have luxurious beading, needlework, leatherwork, hand and machine embroideries, while also using predominantly natural fibres, materials and components.

The fashion jewellery is assembled using quality leathers, semi-precious and reconstructed stones, glass beads, sterling silver, gold vermeil and stainless steel components.

The earrings are handmade and crafted. Allan Reinikka ROK281118ajewelle

The team at Two Green Stones carefully creating and assembling each piece by hand in the SmartHub studio.

"My idea is I have always been very detailed person, I love beading, I love different fabrications, I love natural fibres, semi-precious stones and I wanted to bring it all together,” she said.

She took the leap to launch the business as she was approaching 40.

"It is now or never, if I don't do something now I will never do it,” she said.

Jewellery wasn't the initial idea, Ms Howard-Smith was looking at starting up a clothing business.

She was making jewellery to go with the clothing for the photo shoot.

Beading is a major detail of the jewellery. Allan Reinikka ROK281118ajewelle

As she faced problem after problem with the clothing quality, a good friend and well-known stylist Penny Hunt, said why don't you start small and do jewellery and later evolve into clothing.

And so she did and the plan was flipped.

"I always anticipated to go into other areas with jewellery and accessories after the clothing,” Ms Howard- Smith said.

The earrings are for sale at boutique Something Different in Allenstown and Yeppoon.

The owner, Kate Gordon, was right behind the label from the beginning.

"She is the type of retailer who markets really well and has the clientele that will buy it,” she said.

Based at the higher end of the market, Ms Howard-Smith feels there is a audience in the region that are looking for that luxurious quality.

"I don't see that there is a problem, there is a lot of women out there who are looking for something handcrafted but really good quality,” she said.

"And there is a lot of women in regional areas who have the income or the means to be able to buy or something like that.”

The final product in their packaging. Allan Reinikka ROK281118ajewelle

All in all, the products are not being made in massive quantities and are one of a kind.

"I want to produce beautiful handcrafted things that people will value and are willing to pay for that,” she said.

With a team of three people working, Ms Howard-Smith has big plans for the future.

"Hopefully as demand picks up we will have a bigger team and have a bigger workshop and the rest of it,” she said.

Working in the SmartHub has been a godsend, she said.

"They are fantastic... not only the workshops and things like that they provide but the whole morale of everybody, they are all starting out we all have our issues... it's nice just to stop in the hallway and ask how things are going,” she said.

"Yo say you are having a bad day and talk to another person... even if it is another industry they are in, they can relate.”

TWO GREEN STONES:

Locally made and handcrafted timeless statement earrings

Available online at www.twogreenstones.com.au

Stocked at Something Different in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

Find them on Facebook and Instagram