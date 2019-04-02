Menu
Sofitel Noosa.
Luxurious hotel lift falls six floors with employee inside

Shayla Bulloch
2nd Apr 2019 4:25 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM
AN EMPLOYEE at a luxurious Sunshine Coast resort was rushed to hospital after a lift he was travelling in fell six floors.

The man in his 30s was rescued from a lift at Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort on Sunday after it fell suddenly about 8pm.

A spokesperson for the Hastings St resort said the incident was a malfunction and their staff member was taken to hospital.

"The safety of our guests and employees is paramount and the lift in question is currently out of service," a spokesperson said.

The man suffered neck and back pain but has since been released from Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at the motel on Monday.

