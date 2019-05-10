Luxury home in sought after location is the complete package

STUNNING VIEWS: 38 Macgregor Street, The Range, is up for sale for $620,000.

STUNNING VIEWS: 38 Macgregor Street, The Range, is up for sale for $620,000. Contributed

IF YOU are looking for a modern family home on The Range, you needn't look any further.

38 Macgregor Street, The Range, is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

Built about 20 years ago, the solid family home spans over two extremely spacious levels with a connecting internal stairwell.

Upstairs features four bedrooms, an ensuite, a family bathroom and an open pan lounge room, dining room and kitchen.

Downstairs features a living area with a fifth bedroom and a larger ensuite.

The home is fully air conditioned throughout, with a four-vehicle car port and plenty of room for the kids to play.

Representing the beautiful classic home is Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate sales agent Penny Keating.

Ms Keating said what set the home apart from the rest was its prime location and privacy.

"It is set in an elevated, private and quiet, sought after Range location,” she said.

"The home overlooks the peaceful Yeppen lagoons, walking tracks of the Botanic Gardens and Rugby Park and is close to many amenities, close to many schools including The Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, The Cathedral College and Saint Peter's School, Allenstown Square, hospitals and the airport.

"It's the sort of home everyone wants.

"Everyone is always wanting a modern home on The Range and it is very hard to find. But now we have got one.

"It has been recently renovated, you don't have to do anything to it. Just come in and start living.

"It is the complete package.”

The home is set on a 764 sqm block of land, with plenty room for a shed and a swimming pool, if desired.

Ms Keating said it is not your ordinary five-bedroom, three-bathroom modern home.

"There are lots of big nooks and crannies, it's even got a hidden away courtyard,” she said.

"You could never build this home for $620,000.”

She said the home has been on the market for about three months, with marketing only kicking off last weekend, and she had about a dozen people already through the home.

Listed for $620,000 (negotiable), she said there had been quite a bit of interest in the home, but with no-one quite ready to pounce just yet.

"We have two or three people interested, but not ready to commit as they have houses to sell of there own,” she said.

"There is interest out there, it's just people aren't ready.

"However, we are expecting it to sell, homes of this quality, this size, this location, don't last long.”

Ms Keating said people need to get in now before they miss out on a great opportunity.

"We are seeing an increase in demand,” she said.

"With all the infrastructure projects and coal mines happening at the moment, they are only going to increase the demand we have already got.

"We have a lot of demand for homes on The Range. And with demand comes increasing prices.

"If people want to avoid increasing prices they need to jump in now.”

If you are interested in the home contact Penny Keating on 0408980973 and book an inspection today.

Open home is tomorrow from 10-10.30am.