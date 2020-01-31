Luxury home offers ‘sensational’ views of the city

FOR SALE: 5 Permien St, Norman Gardens, is for sale for $698,000. Picture: Contributed

NOTHING beats having a cocktail by the pool while enjoying stunning city views at twilight.

The property at 5 Permien St, Norman Gardens, is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin’s Real Estate Guide’s House of the Week.

Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate sales consultant Doug Webber said the biggest selling point of the home was the “sensational” views at night.

Outdoor living is ideal at this property.

“Position in real estate is everything,” Mr Webber said.

“You are overlooking Rockhampton, as well as stunning views of the mountains. I can’t just go and take a person to another house that has those views. All your views are sensational.”

Situated on a 1013 sq m block, the two storey home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two car garage, two living areas, as well as a huge dining area and kitchen. The master bedroom also has an ensuite and walk-in robe.

Mr Webber said the home was well set-up for families, with all four bedrooms upstairs.

“The thing I love about this home is upstairs is nothing but bedrooms,” he said.

The home has multiple living spaces.

“I find families with young children don’t want bedrooms downstairs; they want them to be all together.

“A lot of times with double storey homes you have to take your groceries upstairs. With this home you drive into the garage and your kitchen is right there – it’s all on the one level.

“The only reason to go upstairs is to go to bed.”

The massive tiled patio overlooks the second deck, which features a heated spa and Van Nuneen inground pool.

Mr Webber said Van Nuneen pools were of the highest class in Rockhampton.

The home has beautiful views of the city.

“They are an expensive pool,” he said.

“The other good thing about the pool is it is one height all the way through – four feet. So, if kids want to play volleyball you haven’t got an end where someone can’t touch the ground.

“It is also 11 metres long, so great for swimming laps.

“You can watch the kids playing in the pool from your kitchen with views that overlook Rockhampton.”

The home also features two sheds.

Mr Webber said to purchase the property for its sale price of $698,000 (negotiable) represented excellent value.

The sunken lounge in the luxury home.

“It is very hard to find a block of land with everything this home has to offer,” he said.

“We have had a lot of interest in the home. We have had four to five opens with an average of about five people per day. It’s a solid home – you could not build it for what you are buying it for.”

5 Permien St, Norman Gardens, is for sale for $698,000 (negotiable).

If you are interested in the home contact Doug Webber on 0402 355 151 and book an inspection today.

Open home is on Saturday, February 1, from 11.30am-12pm, and Thursday, February 6, from 6.30-7pm.