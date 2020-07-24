Menu
SOLD: 5 Permien Street, Norman Gardens, has been sold.
Property

Luxury home snapped up for mystery price after long listing

Melanie Plane
24th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A SHOW-STOPPING home in Norman Gardens has been sold this week after more than 250 days on the market.

The property at 5 Permien Street was sold on July 20 for an undisclosed price through Pat O’Driscoll agent Doug Webber.

In January, the property was featured as a Morning Bulletin house of the week.

The architecturally designed, ultra-modern home, built in 1993, was originally listed for offers over $649,000 in November 2019 however the final sale price is unknown.

5 Permien Street, Norman Gardens.
Nestled in the sought-after North Rockhampton suburb, the home is set on a 1013 sqm block over two levels and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, two living areas, as well as a huge dining area and kitchen.

The master bedroom also has an ensuite and walk-in robe.

The massive tiled patio overlooks the second deck, which features a heated spa and Van Nuneen in-ground pool.

The pool was a highlight of the home.
In the house of the week feature, Mr Webber highlighted the property’s ‘sensational views’ as a major selling point.

The property was one of many to sell this week in the Rockhampton region.

Other recent sales include:

> 97 Connor Street, Koongal – $230K

> 23 Black Street, Mount Morgan – $122K

> 11 Haven Close, Norman Gardens – $599K

> 51 Sullivan Road, Gracemere – $490K

> 192 Vallis Street, Frenchville – $392K

> 9 McRae Place, Frenchville – Undisclosed price

> 12 Sheil Crescent, Mount Morgan – $250K

