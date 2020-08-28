Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.
64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.
Property

Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale

Melanie Plane
28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE COUNTRY might be in the grips of a pandemic, but it seems to be having little impact on Rockhampton’s luxury property market with buyers still willing to splash out on million dollar properties.

A grand Queenslander in the sought-after suburb of The Range is poised to become the latest listing to sell for more than $1 million.

64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.
64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.

Listed for sale through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate on March 24 with an asking price of $1.2 million, the stunning home at 64 Agnes Street has recently gone ‘under offer’.

Described by listing agent Janece Jones in marketing as ‘stylish and charming’, the renovated property is set over two levels on a 1145 sqm block and boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Standout features include high ceilings accented by chandeliers, polished floors, a large kitchen with butler’s pan, a separate office, a gym and a 20 metre lap pool.

While the sale is yet to be finalised, if it does sell for its $1.2 million price tag it will be the second The Range property to sell for more than one million dollars in recent months.

In late May, realtor Penny Keating, also of Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate, sold 49 Queen Street, for upwards of $1M.

The home was snapped up quickly by a local couple, and there were five other buyers in line and phone inquiries were still coming in.

64 agnes street dream homes luxury homes pat o'driscoll real estate rockhampton property the range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        Premium Content New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        News Families and tourists are expected to flock to the coast to check out the exciting Capricorn Dinosaur Park once it’s built.

        Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        Premium Content Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        News The national park was awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it is...

        ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Premium Content ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Horses In-demand Rocky jockey undergoes surgery after accident at Callaghan Park.

        Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Premium Content Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the Open A, Open B and Open C deciders here.