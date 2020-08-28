Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale

THE COUNTRY might be in the grips of a pandemic, but it seems to be having little impact on Rockhampton’s luxury property market with buyers still willing to splash out on million dollar properties.

A grand Queenslander in the sought-after suburb of The Range is poised to become the latest listing to sell for more than $1 million.

64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.

Listed for sale through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate on March 24 with an asking price of $1.2 million, the stunning home at 64 Agnes Street has recently gone ‘under offer’.

Described by listing agent Janece Jones in marketing as ‘stylish and charming’, the renovated property is set over two levels on a 1145 sqm block and boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Standout features include high ceilings accented by chandeliers, polished floors, a large kitchen with butler’s pan, a separate office, a gym and a 20 metre lap pool.

While the sale is yet to be finalised, if it does sell for its $1.2 million price tag it will be the second The Range property to sell for more than one million dollars in recent months.

In late May, realtor Penny Keating, also of Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate, sold 49 Queen Street, for upwards of $1M.

The home was snapped up quickly by a local couple, and there were five other buyers in line and phone inquiries were still coming in.