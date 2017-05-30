Luxury Rocky car dealership expansion revealed

NEW LIFE: The former The Salvation Army has sold to Rockhampton Volkswagen.

LUXURY cars will have a shiny new home in Central Queensland soon with Rockhampton Volkswagen revealing expansion plans.

L J Hooker Rockhampton principal Brian Geaney recently sold the former The Salvation Army site at 54 Charles St to the local luxury car dealer.

The building, which has been used by The Salvation Army as professional offices since 2000, will be gutted to make way for expansion.

Rockhampton Volkswagen owner Wayne Stewart said it was fortunate the adjoining property became available as the sales and service divisions of Rockhampton Volkswagen continue to grow and the business required more space for vehicle display and storage, service facilities, and customer parking.

The property was offered for sale with vacant possession as "Expressions of Interest" in December 2016, then advertised for sale in January 2017 for $900,000 before it was sold to Mr Stewart shortly after for an undisclosed price.

The property was described as a single level 586 sq m fully air-conditioned building set on 1141 sq m of land with nine on site covered car parks.

Mr Geaney said the sale contributed to an encouraging trend beginning to emerge in the local commercial property market.

"This year we have seen more inquiries commercially than previously and we have also had a few building sales to owner occupiers,” Mr Geaney said.

"To see people buying properties and moving their businesses into them, there is a bit of a lift in the business market as well.

"Previously we had really just been selling to investors. The investors are still there but they are looking for properties that are fully tenanted. At the moment there are a lack of those available.”

Mr Geaney is hoping the trend will continue with the potential sale of a property close to the Rockhampton CBD.

"At the moment we are working on a property at 87 Denham St which has been empty for about 12 months,” he said.

"We are negotiating with a buyer at the moment who may move their business in there; which is great.”