Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

MULTIPLE bidders are expected to do battle for a spectacular Rockhampton residential property when it goes under the hammer this weekend.

On Saturday, Kas Woch Real Estate will conduct an on site auction at 1 Scully St, Frenchville at 12pm.

Described as 'magnificent', the lowset, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home features three living areas, a three car garage and a spectacular in ground pool.

Kas Woch Real Estate principal Kas Woch said despite Rockhampton experiencing a limited level of buyer activity, there had been a large amount of interest in the luxury property during the marketing of the home.

"The level of buyer activity proves that quality property in a sought after location will transcend market conditions, no matter where in the cycle the property market is,” Mr Woch said.

"When potential buyers see a property that they would like to live in they will buy no matter what the market conditions.”

1 Scully St Contributed

Mr Woch said the first open house at the property, which was conducted on November 5, produced 10 inspections by potential buyers.

"In total we have had over 22 people attend the open houses during our four weeks of marketing as well as over 10 private inspections,” Mr Woch said.

"This home is well air-conditioned and comes complete with a tiles covered outdoor entertaining area and solar power. The quality of finish such as a fully tiled driveway, tiled pathways and landscaping set this property apart.

"This property is presently vacant awaiting its new owners.

"We expect at the auction on Saturday to have multiple bidders and we expect this property will sell under the hammer.”