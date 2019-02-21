Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

A LYCHEE farmer working a second job to look after his family had an oversized load of fence postings dislodge on the back of his truck, in front of Transport and Main Roads inspectors.

Paul Robert Caton pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of failing to ensure a load complied with national loading requirements and one of a load being over the legal dimension.

The Transport and Main Roads prosecutor said TMR inspectors initially spotted Caton driving on Caroline St crossing the Gladstone Rd intersection on October 9.

"They observed the load ejecting from the rear of the vehicle and appeared to be non-compliant with regard to rear dimension requirements,” she said.

"They followed behind the defendant's vehicle.”

She said Caton stopped at the next major intersection and as he drove right onto Upper Dawson Rd, the inspectors saw some of the load shift while going through the corner.

"Some square metal posts dislodged towards the rear of the vehicle once the vehicle accelerated,” the prosecutor said.

"The loss of the load was imminent and the restraints used were not adequate to prevent the load from moving.”

She said Caton told inspectors the steel suppliers had loaded the posts on to the truck and he had secured them with bracket straps.

The court heard the TMR inspectors escorted Caton and the load to a place where the truck could be unloaded safely.

"It was fortuitous the transport inspectors were following behind him at the time,” the prosecutor said.

Caton told the court he owned a lychee farm and carried out fencing work for off farm income.

He said the posts he usually got were 6.5m but these ones were 7.3m.

The legal over hang limit for such a load was 2.5-3.7m and Caton's load was 4.12m over.

Caton was fined $2295.80 and no convictions were recorded.